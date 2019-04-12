How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it

Although we often neglect it, lighting plays a crucial role in your home. It helps illuminate your living space, making it a safe and comfortable environment.
Besides its functional purposes, lighting is also a vital aspect of interior design. It contributes to the interior decor, improves the aesthetic appeal and sets the mood and ambience of your living space.
Read on to find out about the different types of lighting options and where you can get them!
TYPES OF LIGHTING OPTIONS
AMBIENT LIGHTING
Ambient lighting helps illuminate the room. It sets the tone of a space and is usually used to create a uniform level of light.
These lights generally tend to be less harsh and can be dimmed to accommodate day and night-time settings.
Suitable for:
Spaces where light is required for optimal orientation and visibility, e.g. kitchens or study rooms where a consistent level of lighting is desired.
Recommended lights to create ambient lighting: https://www.delmarfans.com/educate/basics/lighting-types/
- Recessed light
- Cove lighting
- Track lights
- Pendants
- Wall lamps
TASK LIGHTING
Task lighting, unsurprisingly, is used by homeowners to complete a task. It's direct, intense, and focuses on an area where the task is being performed.
Suitable for:
Enhancing visibility for detailed task work, e.g. reading, typing on your computer, and preparing food.
Effective task lighting should be glare-free and strong enough to prevent a user from straining their eyes.
Recommended lights to create task lighting: https://www.delmarfans.com/educate/basics/lighting-types/
- Recessed lighting
- Track lights
- Pendants
- Vanity lights
ACCENT LIGHTING
The primary objective of accent lights is to direct the attention of a viewer to a specific area. Adjustable fittings are usually preferred for accent lighting; they can be angled and adjusted to transform areas into focal points.
Suitable for:
Focusing on small areas or objects, e.g. paintings, feature wall, furniture pieces.
Recommended lights to create accent lighting: https://www.delmarfans.com/educate/basics/lighting-types/
- Wall lights
- Recessed lightings
- Track lights
COMMON TYPES OF LIGHTS
COVE LIGHTING
Cove lighting is a form of lighting that's fixed onto ledges, valences, or recesses. It directs light towards the ceiling from one or more sides to diffuse illumination.
PENDANT LIGHTS
Pendant lights are light fixtures that hang from the ceiling. They are typically suspended by a cord, chain, or metal rod.
They can be used as task lighting to keep your working space well-lit. Additionally, they can be hung over your nightstand, eliminating the need for a table lamp. This can also help to free up space in your room.
TRACK LIGHTS
This type of light consists of fixtures that are fixed onto a ceiling-mounted structure.
Track lights are ideal for accenting an area of the room, such as an artwork or a display unit. They are also very useful where a lot of light is required in a certain place.
WALL LIGHTS
Wall lighting is a fixture that is mounted to the wall. It can help create a pleasing atmosphere and make a room appear larger.
Examples of such lights include wall lamps, wall sconces, and swing arm wall lights.
VANITY LIGHTS
Vanity lights are typically mounted above or beside mirrors.
The purpose of these lights is to help illuminate the mirror and the subject of the mirror. They are useful during makeup application or grooming.
RECESSED LIGHTS
Recessed lights are metal light fixtures that are built into the ceiling.
They can be used for a multitude of purposes; you can use them to light up your living space or highlight an object.
WHERE TO BUY LIGHTS IN SINGAPORE
INLEDS
Google rating: 5/5 (1 review)
inLED's impressive range of products includes track, flood, strip lights, and more. Their website also provides visitors with comprehensive details about the various types of lights to help you make informed lighting decisions.
Address: 16 New Industrial Road #05-09 Hudson Technocentre, Singapore 536204
Hours: Monday - Friday, 10am - 5pm
Contact:+65 6748 2644
Email: sales@inleds.com
LIGHTCRAFT
Google rating: 3.9/5 (15 reviews)
Since its inception in 1977, Lightcraft has been one of Singapore's most popular lighting suppliers. They are also sole distributors of international renown brands such as Endo Lighting and Opple Lighting.
Free delivery is offered for orders above $500 and there's up to 2 years warranty for their products. Additionally, you can conveniently shop for lights via their online store without visiting their showroom.
Address: 131 Jalan Sultan, Singapore 199015
Hours: Monday - Friday, 10am - 8 pm l Saturday, 10am - 7pm l Sunday & PH, 11am - 6pm
Contact: +65 6297 6658
Email: sales@lightcraft.com.sg
ZENTERRA GROUP
Google rating: 4.4/5 (11 reviews)
At Zenterra Lighting, you can find a wide selection of products. From specialty bulbs to lighting fixtures, your lighting needs are covered. Over here, you can also find their in-house brand - Ecodo.
They offer customers various means to purchase their products; consumers can make a purchase by ordering over the phone, through email, or by visiting their physical store. They even accept cash on delivery!
Ubi Outlet
Address: 7 Ubi Road 1 #05-13 Oxley Bizhub, Singapore 408730
Contact:+65 6702 6080
Jurong East Outlet
Address: Block 259 Jurong East St24 #01-439, Singapore 600259
Contact: +65 6899 8398
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 11am - 8 pm
Email: sales@zenterragroup.com
IKEA
IKEA is no stranger to homeowners; people frequent the store for their broad range of affordable lights.
Furthermore, they allow customers to opt for flexible payment options and a 365-day return policy. It's no wonder they're so popular!
IKEA Tampines
Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764
IKEA Alexandra
Address: 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965
Hours: Sunday - Thursday, 10am - 10 pm l Friday and Saturday, 10am - 11pm l PH eve, 10am -11pm
Contact: +65 6786 6868
Email: customerservice.ikeasg@ikano.asia
THINGS TO CONSIDER WHEN BUYING LIGHTS
BUDGET
Budget is an important aspect of any home improvement project. Having a good idea of how much you're willing to spend can help narrow down your lighting options.
For example, erecting false ceilings to conceal wires and recessed lights can cost you quite a bit. In such situations, track lights might be more suitable as they can be installed without additional construction works.
You'd also need to think about the number of surface-mounted pieces in your home. With every additional electrical point, a new wire needs to be laid. This can add up to a considerable sum.
FUNCTION OF THE ROOM
- Lighting for the Bedroom
The bedroom is the place where we get a good night's rest to prepare for the day ahead. This calls for soft, ambient lighting that'll help soothe and calm you down for bed.
For those who enjoy reading while being tucked into your blanket, installing task lighting, such as adjustable wall lamps, will work best.
These lamps can help light up the book you're reading. Furthermore, they have a decorative presence that adds to the decor of the room.
- Lighting for the Living Room
The living room is an area where you can carry out a range of activities. This multi-purpose space will require a careful lighting plan for its different functions.
Task lighting, for instance, is ideal for specific areas of the living room where certain tasks are carried out. For example, a table lamp can be placed beside a sofa for you to read while lounging.
- Lighting for the Bathroom
Regular ceiling lights fixed in the bathroom will suffice for ambient light but aren't suitable for beauty and grooming tasks.
Task lighting from vanity lights, for example, is preferred; these lights will help provide the best lighting for detailed tasks like shaving.
- Lighting for the Kitchen
Having task lighting in your kitchen is preferred. Task lighting helps to keep areas brightly lit as you whip up delicious meals for your family.
In instances where your kitchen cabinets are mounted over the countertop, having under cabinet fixtures would be a great idea.
This will prevent the formation of shadows that will distract you while you're busy preparing your meals.
This article was first published in HomeRenoGuru.