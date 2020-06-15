How to choose the best running shoes for you

Want a pair of running shoes but don’t know where to start?

Finding the right running shoes for you is never an easy task. There are just so many different kinds to choose from and going through every single one is pretty much impossible.

However, there are some tips and tricks you can use to make your online shoe shopping experience much easier.

1. Finding your size & fit

Being unable to physically try on the shoe might be a concern for some but as long as you know your own foot size and width you have nothing to worry about.

Online retailers such as JD Sports even feature a FitFinder which is simply a questionnaire you fill up to find the right size for you based on previous shoes you owned. I’ve used their FitFinder many times and have never experienced any difficulty finding the right size for me.

PHOTO: JD Sports

Alternatively, you could follow a more traditional approach and physically measure your foot.

This gives you a very accurate measurement to follow as you can just match your foot length to the respective shoe size on the size charts provided.

In this case, it is also important to measure not just the length but width of your foot as well. Some of us have wider feet than others and certain running shoes might be too narrow to wear comfortably.

2. Use filters

In the vast world of running shoes, filters are your best friend!

Filters help you sift through numerous running shoes in order to cater to your preferences.

PHOTO: Nike

Personally, I recommend viewing in order of price so that you can have a rough idea of what your budget is like. Running shoes can be expensive so you need to maximise every dollar you can save.

Furthermore, filtering by colour and brand can also help you narrow down your options so you can effectively choose which running shoe you want.

3. Watch or read reviews

As running shoes are more of a performance sneaker than your average kicks, watching or reading performance reviews is an important aspect in finding out of it is the right shoe for you.

The last thing you want is to spend a fortune on a pair of running shoes that don’t perform the way you expected.

Cushion preference is something that is subjective and not everyone wants a super soft cushion. Sometimes a more responsive ride is what you’re looking for and the only way you can find out while shopping online is through the experience of others.

Popular shoe reviewers such as WearTesters are a great platform for people who are trying to do research on their next potential running shoe.

WearTesters provide in-depth reviews as well try-ons so that us consumers have an easier time making an informed decision. They even have both written reviews as well as YouTube videos so there’s something for everyone.

Our top picks

Now without further ado, let us reveal some of our best picks for running shoes (as recommended by fellow ShopBackers) in no particular order.

1. Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer

PHOTO: StockX

The Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer has been my go-to running shoe for over a year and its been holding up very well.

Nike’s Zoom cushioning really shines through especially during heel strikes where you can really feel a bounce in every step.

Personally, this is the ideal shoe for me as it looks great and performs just as well. The sleek and minimal design really appeals to me and I’m sure fans of the OG Flyknit Racer will appreciate it as well.

Probably the only downside is that it can be rather difficult to find, even in stores. I was lucky to cop a pair from JD Sports on a sale and that’s likely to be your best bet.

2. New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v10

PHOTO: JD Sports

New Balance has consistently put out good running shoes and the Fresh Foam 1080 v10 is no exception. It has been reviewed very positively by professional runners such as Ben Parkes and its easy to see why.

The upper is made from a knit material which is both breathable and durable as it conforms to the shape of your foot.

But the best part of the Fresh Foam 1080 v10 is the midsole; the thick Fresh Foam cushion is capable of absorbing impact during runs while not sacrificing stability.

The cushion might look too soft but is in fact rather responsive which is great for long-distance runs as is minimises strain on the foot.

3. Brooks Ghost 12

PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking for a reliable and durable running shoe, the Brooks Ghost 12 is likely to be your best bet.

The Brooks Ghost line is known for its comfort and reliability – you know exactly what you’re going to get.

Despite not using a knit upper, the Ghost 12’s mesh upper is still breathable and lightweight. The thicker rearfoot midsole provides a smooth heel to toe transition which makes a difference, especially for long-distance runs.

With the Ghost 12, you’re getting a no-frills performance running shoe that will satisfy even the most avid of runners.

4. Adidas Ultraboost 20

PHOTO: Adidas

No running shoe list would be complete without mentioning the Ultraboost. This year’s Ultraboost 20 is back and better than ever with their most comfortable pair of runners to date.

It wasn’t too long ago when the OG Ultrabost took the running world by storm and the Ultraboost 20 has only gotten better.

The Boost midsole is on the softer side compared to the rest on this but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. A softer midsole allows for greater comfort when running and is great for runners who also want a shoe they can use casually.

Adidas’ patented PrimeKnit upper is also among the most lightweight and breathable when comparing knit uppers making the overall shoe the most comfortable one here.

It also doesn’t hurt that there are 17 colourways to choose from!

5. Nike Epic Phantom React

PHOTO: Nike

Last but not least, the Nike Epic Phantom React is catered towards those who prefer a lace-less system in their running shoes.

The sock-like construction makes wearing and taking off the shoe a breeze as there are no shoelaces involved.

The React midsole also provides a good deal of stability as well as comfort during runs. You’re not getting Boost levels of comfort but you’re getting more responsiveness to make up for it.

The one-piece Flyknit upper is also closely knitted at high wear areas such as the forefoot in order to make the shoe more durable.

If you’re into the lace-less running shoes, the Epic Phantom React won’t disappoint.

This article was first published in Shopback.