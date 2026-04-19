My HDB flat is set to be ready in Q3 this year, so naturally, renovation planning has started to creep into my life. I've already gone to a couple of reno fairs, spoken to a few interior designers, and realised very quickly that choosing the "right" one? A lot less straightforward than it sounds.

On one hand, many of them are warm, confident, and eager to help. On the other, I keep hearing renovation horror stories from friends and family: blown budgets, missed timelines, sloppy workmanship, and promises that somehow disappear once the project starts. Add in the conflicting advice online and the whole thing can feel like a mind-boggling exercise in trying to make the biggest decision with the least certainty.

That's exactly why I put this guide together. If you're also trying to figure out how to choose a renovation company in Singapore without getting overwhelmed, overpaying, or ending up with regrets, here's what to look for before you sign anything.

Why choosing the right renovation company matters

Selecting a right renovation company from the get-go that aligns with your home renovation design visions, preferences, and budget sets a sturdy foundation (no pun intended) for its success.

But it's not just about aesthetics. A reputable renovation team ensures:

Proper sequencing of structural works like hacking, masonry, plumbing, and electricals

Regulatory compliance with HDB guidelines, MCST approvals, or URA codes for landed homes

Build quality and safety that meet long-term durability and resale expectations

Transparent and upfront costs expressed through detailed renovation quotes and packages that minimise bill shock or scope creep

Additionally, a trustworthy contractor will not only execute your ideas, but also:

Advise on cost-effective design alternatives

Manage renovation timeline and permits effectively

Prevent costly missteps like unnecessary hacking or procuring wrong materials

What happens if you choose the wrong contractor?

One common renovation horror story includes the grave mistake of assuming "blood is thicker than water" by entrusting a relative with a renovation project-only to have your family's home's renovation boundaries being overstepped. Essentially, a seemingly straightforward request for example, a "simple" kitchen and toilet renovation can be met with unnecessary, unsightly additions like bulky cabinets and shelves.

Another renovation horror story teaches how communication is key-not just in relationships, but also between homeowners, IDs, and contractors. If you thought getting ghosted by a date is bad, imagine getting ghosted by your ID. Vague instructions to workers lead to sloppy paint jobs, wrong installations, and sometimes, your perfectly fine ceiling fan just gets removed for no reason. Yes, really.

Types of renovation providers in Singapore

Pros Cons HDB renovation contractor Efficient for structural works

Familiar with HDB guidelines and restrictions

Affordable and practical for basic renovation

Smoother approval process for HDB flats Limited in design customisation

Not always full-service General contractors Handle major structural works

Can coordinate multiple trades and contractors

Suitable for both HDB and private properties

Often offer bundled packages and pricing Quality may vary across vendors

Limited design input compared to IDs Architecture or ID firms Full-suite service: design conceptualisation, visualisation, build, compliance, and project coordination

Strong project management and quality assurance

Customised, premium finishes More expensive

Longer timeline due to design iterations and approvals Design-and-Build (D&B) firms Hybrid firm offering one-stop solution from design to execution

Streamlined communication and project coordination

Often more cost-effective than hiring ID + contractor separately May compromise design details for speed or cost

Limited flexibility once project scope is locked in Specific trades (e.g. electricians, carpenters, tilers) Cheaper if DIY-ing renovation

More autonomy over individual tasks Need to self-coordinate and manage the entire project

Higher risk of miscoordination between different reno/work stages

Are D&B firms and ID firms the same thing?

Nope, but there are some overlaps.

D&B firms offer fully-integrated design and construction services whereas ID firms often distinguish design and execution as separate entities

D&B firms are more streamlined with fewer stakeholders, faster turnaround. ID firms are usually design-first, then coordinate with contractors.

D&B firms may be more templated or value-engineered while ID firms are more bespoke with licensed architects or senior ID teams.

D&B firms are relatively cheaper than ID firms.

How to shortlist a renovation company in Singapore?

Picking out the right renovation vendor is important to ensure your reno project is compliant, cost-effective, and aligned with your expectations. So while "sussing" out your options before committing to "the one", what criteria should you look out for while shortlisting?

Step 1: Check for HDB or BCA registration

If you're renovating an HDB flat, your contractor must be registered under the HDB Registered Renovation Contractors' Scheme (RRCS). This authorises them to carry out work in public housing and be familiar with flat-specific regulations like:

Wet works restrictions (e.g. bathroom waterproofing)

Hacking limitations (e.g. structural wall integrity)

Noise and timing limits

Verifying proper licensing and certifications is non-negotiable; it confirms a firm's legitimacy and ensures accountability across planning, construction, and finishing touches.

Step 2: Look at portfolios and specialisations

Don't be swayed by a pretty Instagram page alone. Ideally, you'd want an experienced vendor with a rich portfolio, especially since it correlates with level of expertise. Evaluate the breadth and depth of their past work to ensure their skills and services match your:

Aesthetic preferences (e.g. minimalist, wabi sabi, Scandinavian)

Property type (e.g. HDB BTO, condo, landed, resale)

Renovation scope (e.g. kitchen overhaul, built-in carpentry, space-efficient designs)

Some firms have unique specialisations like smart home integrations, wet area reworks, or using eco-friendly materials-so pick your niche.

Step 3: Read online reviews

Don't underestimate the power of crowdsourced reviews. Public reviews lend powerful social proof and highlight red flags.

Keep your eyes peeled on issues like recurring complaints, specific praises, and how companies respond to negative feedback-all these reveal their professionalism and commitment to good customer service.

Step 4: Ask for case studies or before/after photos

Ask for detailed project walk-throughs from start to finish. This typically includes budget range, timeline and milestones, materials used, functional layouts and design constraints.

Requesting for before/after photos also reveal how well a firm handles space optimisation, lighting planning, and aesthetic cohesion-things that generic showroom shots don't usually show.

Step 5: Obtain multiple quotes

Always request at least three detailed quotations, but don't just gun for the lowest one. Be wary of vague line items like "miscellaneous" or "others" that can balloon your costs later. A good quotation should include:

Line-by-line breakdowns, especially for structural works (e.g. electrical works, tiling, carpentry)

Payment terms and milestone payouts

Projected timeline (weeks/months per phase)

Step 6: Understand the contract and warranty clauses

Before signing, read the fine print. Ensure clarity on important clauses like defect liability period (DLP), warranty scope on materials and workmanship, and any late completion penalties (if any).

What to look for in a renovation quote

A reliable renovation quote should be detailed, transparent, and easy to digest. It should showcase a clear, itemised breakdown comprising:

Quote component What it is Scope of work An outline of all the renovation work required, from demolition to structural works to painting and finishing touches. It should also specify the area (e.g. "kitchen wall tiles"), the quantity (e.g. "150 sq ft"), and the exact deliverables. Materials & products List all materials used, including brands, finishes, and specs for things like: Carpentry (e.g. laminate vs solid wood)

Countertops (e.g. quartz, granite)

Flooring (e.g. vinyl, ceramic tiles)

Lighting (e.g. LED cove lights, smart lights) Labour & workmanship costs Labour costs should be broken down by category: Carpentry: Built-ins, wardrobes, TV consoles

Electrical: Light points, socket installations and switches

Masonry: Area covered, screeding, tiling, wall levelling, waterproofing details

Plumbing: Number of water points, sink/faucet installations, drainage, water heater Hourly rates or fixed charges should be listed where possible. Miscellaneous & admin fees These include non-structural costs like haulage, site protection materials, debris removal, transportation fees, and permit applications. Payment schedule Look for transparent, staged payment plans. An example of a structured timeline could look like: 10 per cent deposit upon confirmation

40 per cent deposit after demolition

40 per cent deposit upon mid-project milestone

10 per cent deposit upon handover Project timeline Look out for estimated start and end dates, broken down by milestones. These help to coordinate deliveries (like appliances or fittings) and organise cash flow for loan repayments, if any. Warranties & guarantees Usually declared in the T&Cs or final portion of the quote. It should detail workmanship warranty (6–12 months), product warranty (varies with item), main point-of-contact in case something goes awry

Also, be sure to request at least three itemised quotes-the more specific, the better. Comparing them side by side helps you spot hidden costs and make fairer, more informed price comparisons.

Understanding renovation packages in Singapore

Renovation packages are a popular way for vendors to bundle essential reno works into a single, "plug-and-play" price tag. It's especially appealing for first-time homeowners or those abiding by tight timelines.

However, despite offering convenience, it's important to understand what you're actually signing yourself up for. Here are some price ranges you can expect for both HDB flats and condos.

BTO and condo renovation packages

Budget range: ~$34,200 - $105,000

Property type Estimated renovation costs 3-room BTO $34,200 – $43,700 4-room BTO $51,000 – $61,800 5-room BTO $67,000 – $82,400 New condo $40,400 – $54,400 Resale condo $77,200 – $105,000

BTO renovation packages typically include:

Vinyl flooring for bedrooms and living areas

Basic kitchen carpentry (e.g. lower cabinets, laminate finish)

Paint jobs

Simple feature wall or TV console setup

Electrical works (limited lighting and power points)

Good for: Young couples and first-time homeowners looking for fuss-free, cost-effective designs.

Watch out for: Limited material choices, less premium finishings, and additional costs for customisation or upgrades.

Bathroom + kitchen packages

Budget range: ~$10,000 - $27,000

These packages are ideal for resale HDBs or condos in need of extensive wet works. According to floorfitters, a typical bathroom + kitchen renovation package may cost:

Hacking and masonry (especially to replace old tiles): ~$4,200 to $$5,500

Waterproofing and plumbing: ~$1,200 to $1,500

New toilet and sink fixtures: From $850 onwards

Shower screen: ~$600 to ~$800

Carpentry (vanity and kitchen cabinets)

Countertop installation (basic quartz or solid surfaces)

Good for: Homeowners renovating older properties with outdated bathrooms or kitchens.

Watch out for: Packages may not include rewiring or repositioning of appliances-ask for clarification on what's "included" vs "add-on".

Pros and cons of all-in-one packages

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Key questions to ask before signing a contract

A renovation contract isn't just paperwork, it's your legal safety net. Before committing, here are some key questions to clarify to avoid any unpleasant surprises, hidden costs, or renovation delays further down the road:

What is the payment schedule?

Ask for a clear breakdown of when and how payments will be made throughout the renovation process. A common and fair payment structure for home renovations in Singapore could look like: a 10-40-40-10 split.

10 per cent deposit: Upon signing contract

40 per cent midway: After major structural works (e.g. masonry, hacking)

40 per cent near completion: Before final fixtures, fittings, or painting

10 per cent final touch-up: Post-inspection, once all rectification works are done

How long will the project take?

Request for a written project timeline that clearly breaks down the milestones by weeks. This could include:

Estimated start and end dates

Lead times for custom orders (e.g. carpentry, imported tiles and materials)

Built-in buffer time for potential delays due to permit approvals or material shortages

Overall, distinct and designated timelines tied to payment milestones will help you better track progress, prevent project stalling, and avoid cash flow issues due to synced loan repayments where applicable as well.

Are there warranty terms?

Typically, a professional renovation company would offer these warranties:

At least one-year workmanship warranty (industry standard in Singapore)

Up to two to five years on structural carpentry or waterproofing, depending on materials used

Separate manufacturer warranties for appliances, lighting, or fittings

Just ensure that all these warranties are properly documented in writing within your signed renovation contract.

Will you handle submissions to HDB/MCST?

Before any renovation works can commence, official approval must be obtained for both HDB flats and condominiums. Compliance with the relevant renovation regulations is non-negotiable.

Confirm with your contractor or ID that they'll handle:

Submitting HDB renovation permit applications

Filing MCST renovation notices and paying any required deposits

Liaison with management offices for site access and approvals

Common pitfalls to avoid when hiring renovation companies

Even seasoned homeowners can slip up. Here are some key traps to watch out for before you sign on the dotted line:

Choosing based on price alone

Cheaper isn't always better. Mid-project hidden charges (like variation orders) or poor-quality work can be masked under the facade of lowball quotes. Ostensibly, these are often "too good to be true" and resulting shoddy workmanship can end up costing more to fix.

Don't be shy; compare contractor/ID quotes apples-to-apples and scrutinise what's included in them carefully.

Not vetting licences or past projects

Don't just be blindsided by a pretty Instagram page.

Skipping background checks can land you in the unfortunate territory of unlicensed contractors or renovators with a track record of botched home reno jobs. Always verify for CaseTrust or HDB licenses, trustworthy client reviews (as seen on Qanvast or Renotalk), and a real project portfolio to avoid falling for a scam firm.

Verbal agreements

If it's not in writing, it didn't happen.

Where money is involved especially, this is the golden rule before starting any major home renovation projects. Always document payment terms, scope, and agreed chances on a formal, signed contract to avoid disputes.

Using a personal loan for renovations in Singapore

Home renovation is a major financial undertaking, with many homeowners choosing to rely on either a renovation loan or personal loan to fund it. But which option better aligns with your renovation goals, spending priorities, and overall budget?

Criteria Renovation loan Personal loan Interest rates From 1.85 p.a From 1.00 per cent p.a Loan tenure Up to five years Up to 5 years, sometimes 7 years Loan limits Typically up to 6x monthly income, capped at $30,000 Typically up to 4X monthly income, or up to 8X monthly income for those with at least $120,000 annual income Fund flexibility Strictly for home renovations

Must submit documents like contractor quote or invoice, proof of ownership, HDB or MCST renovation permit For any purpose Income eligibility Depends on bankUsually $20,000 – $30,000 Depends on bank

Singaporeans/PRs: $20,000 – $30,000

Foreigners: $45,000 – $60,000 Upfront fees May include processing fees (1 – 2 per cent), disbursement fees, or admin charges May include processing fees (1 – 2 per cent), disbursement fees, or admin charges Loan approval & funds disbursement May take three to five working days, subject to document approvals

Funds directly disbursed to renovation vendor Almost instantaneous; within one to two working days

Funds disbursed directly to linked bank account

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This article was first published in MoneySmart.