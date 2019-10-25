How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Rising in popularity in recent years, SPC flooring is sometimes seen as the V 2.0 of vinyl flooring.

This novel invention is a product of ever-advancing technology. What is it made of, and how is it better than ordinary vinyl flooring? Let's find out in How to Choose Your Material!

WHAT IS SPC?

SPC stands for 'stone plastic composite' or 'stone polymer composite'.

The 'stone' in this kind of flooring is ground stone. More precisely, limestone, which is an inorganic compound. It takes up 50-60 per cent of the flooring's content.

The 'plastic', or 'polymer' is in fact PVC, polyvinyl chloride. This material is stable, eco-friendly and renewable; the flooring contains a small amount of this material.

100 PER CENT WATERPROOF

The trait that makes SPC flooring stand out is that it is 100 per cent waterproof.