How to clean the bathtub?

Taking a hot bath is the go-to quick fix to relax your muscles after a long day of work. There you are, bath oils and bath bombs in your hands, the water beckoning you to its warmth.

But wait, is your bathtub clean enough?

Think about it, the tub surface will be in direct contact with your naked skin. If the tub surface is infected with fungus, microbes or viruses, it can bring you skin and lung diseases.

We know bathrooms to be one of the most germ-covered spaces in the house. We want to share with you a few cleaning tips so that you can enjoy your hot bath stress-free.

PHOTO: PIÛ Design

What to use?

To give acrylic tubs a good scrub, only employ soft materials like sponges or flannel cloths. Never use rough materials like scouring cloths or a detergent containing scouring powder.

Choose the most gentle cleaners for acrylic tubs.

Metal tubs have to be cleaned every time after use. Wash the surface with water and wipe dry with a soft cloth. Never use steel scourers or sanding sponge on metal tubs.

Alternatively, you can add bleach to an old toothbrush (soft bristles) for a stain-removing and anti-mould effect.

For stubborn stains, squeeze half a lemon into salt to make a gentle scrub. Whitening toothpaste might also do the job.

For scums, ordinary toilet cleaner should work fine, but if you are averse to the pungent smell, you can make a scrub with lemon juice and white vinegar.

Lastly, for coloured tubs, remember not to use detergents with colour-removing functions.

PHOTO: 19 Eighty Three

How about jacuzzis?

You should clean your whirlpool bathtub at least twice a month.

Before cleaning, seal all the water jets shut by turning the valves clockwise. Fill the tub with warm water, two inches above the highest water jet.

Add two teaspoons of low-suds detergent and a small amount of bleach. Activate the tub for five to 10 minutes, turn it off and drain the tub.

Then wash the tub surface with water.

The warm and wet surface of bathtubs is like a haven for bacteria to grow on. Do not mistake the absence of grim or mould on the tub surface as the absence of microbes.

Since anti-bacterial cleaners might not curb mould and fungus growth, we recommend cleaning the tub regularly with boiling water to nip microbe growth in the bud.

PHOTO: PRODUCE

Bathtub care no-nos and repairs

Once a bathtub is installed, do not attempt to move it on your own. Find professionals to do the job for you.

Also, do not hit the tub surface with hard objects. Chips and scratches on the surface will create breeding grounds for bacteria.

To repair scratches on the tub, clean the damaged part with a dry cloth and colourless polishing solution. Then apply a coat of colourless bathtub wax.

The waste outlet has to be cleaned once to twice a week. Pour specialised detergent into the drain and irrigate after five minutes. This helps to remove odour and bacteria.

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

This article was first published in Renonation.