How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

Whether you're cutting down on belongings or trying to clear and purge out stuff that you don't really need, it helps to have some useful decluttering tips.

Decluttering an entire home is a huge project and the best way to tackle this is to do it in stages.

It might be hard starting off from the first room, especially if you're going through things that hold fond memories. But we promise it will become easier if you maintain your focus as you progress from one room to another.

ROOM BY ROOM DECLUTTERING TIPS

Before you even begin to declutter your home, set up 5 boxes so that you can sort things out systematically.

Set aside what needs to be put away, what can be recycled, stuff that needs mending, stuff to donate and what needs to be trashed.

BATHROOM

Start with your bathroom cabinet and go through everything in there. Remove everything from the shelves and check for any expired medicine, makeup or skincare products.

Toss out empty bottles and anything that is expired. When putting everything back into the cabinet, place the items that you use on a daily basis at eye level.

BEDROOMS

Start by making your bed, because how can you even begin to declutter when the main focus in the bedroom is still in a mess.