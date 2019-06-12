How to design a balcony

Despite the small size of Singapore flats, a balcony is quite often present in the general flat design.

Although these balconies are not incredibly spacious, their functions are numerous.

Here are some points of consideration for you concerning how to design and plan the space of balcony. Don't miss them, read on!

SAFETY FIRST

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

Since the balcony is in close proximity with the exterior, the quality of the renovation material for the balcony is very important.

When purchasing windows and railings for the balcony, quality and durability are your top priority.

For the floor, opt for anti-slip tiles to lower chances of accidents.

SMALL BALCONIES

Use a lighter colour for a small balcony. Match the design of the balcony with the living room. This can create an illusion of visual extension and relieve any feelings of claustrophobia.

THOUGHTFUL USE OF GLASS MATERIALS

PHOTO: Luova Project Services

To increase light exposure, add a generous amount of glass material to your balcony. This boosts the balcony's airiness and serves to physically partition the space.

REMEMBER TO WATERPROOF

Since the balcony is exposed to the elements, waterproofing the structure is key to keeping it safe.