How did the 5 richest people in Singapore make their fortune?

Everyone knows that Singapore is a pretty rich country. We have a lot of rich people on our tiny island. And even the not-so-rich bulk of the population? We mostly somehow manage to afford the soaring costs of living in Singapore.

But there are rich people, and then there are the crazy, stinking rich ones. Perhaps you run your own business, have several landed properties and many, many zeros to your name… but if you think you’ve made it in life, these billionaires (below) will change your mind.

In the past year, Singapore’s richest have gotten even richer — according to Forbes’ latest report (Aug 2019), the 50 richest people in Singapore have a combined wealth of S$180 billion, up 12% from last year.

For the past 10 years before 2019, the Ng brothers of Far East Organisation held the top spot in terms of net worth. This year, Haidilao founder and naturalised Singapore citizen Zhang Yong made headlines for taking over.

So what exactly did these people do to amass such ridiculous wealth?!?!

Forbes Singapore’s Richest 2019 — the top 10 richest people in Singapore

There’s no secret to getting rich — I’m no snake oil salesman — but perhaps there are lessons to be learnt from Singapore’s richest?

If not, let’s kaypoh for fun anyway.

Note: The net worth numbers cited are based on the real-time updates at the time of writing, so they may differ slightly from the published Forbes report.

1. Zhang Yong of Haidilao (net worth of $15.6 billion)

You’ve probably heard of Chinese restauranteur Zhang Yong, who recently displaced quite a few real estate tycoons to emerge as Singapore’s richest man in 2019.