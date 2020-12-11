How did Nasi Lemak become the #1 food-related search in Singapore in 2020?

Predictably, bubble tea is in the top 3. Remember that mad rush for bubble tea when the government announced the impending closure of bubble tea shops for a period of time back in April?

Snaking queues and huge crowds left many disappointed as they were unable to get their #bbt fix.

But food delivery services saved the day when we could get our bbt fix dropped off at our doorstep - ohhh... so that's what accounted for all the searches.

ICYMI, we even had an article on 2019 food trends and foresaw that the #bbt craze would be eternal. Looks like we're right!