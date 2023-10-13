How do different generations view mental health? We asked a Gen Z, millennial and Gen X

This World Mental Health Day (Oct 10), AsiaOne looks at how everyday Singaporeans cope with mental health issues in their lives.

The topic of mental health has gone from being a hush-hush subject to something that can be candidly spoken about at the dinner table.

In fact, nowadays it isn't uncommon to see members of different generations getting together and talking about the once taboo subject.

For instance, earlier in August, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, who is classified as a boomer, spoke about his views on mental health during a youth-led conversation organised by non-profit organisation Access Singapore.

But with their different upbringings and experiences, do the various generations hold differing opinions on mental health?

In light of World Mental Health Day, which was on Oct 10, AsiaOne chatted with three individuals from different generations - Gen Z, millennial and Gen X - to learn more about how they perceive mental health issues in this day and age.

Gen Z: There is a lot of stigma

Growing up studying in elite schools, Shannon Chan saw firsthand how her fellow schoolmates struggled with their mental health, which in turn affected their physical health.

The 17-year-old, who currently is a year one polytechnic student, told AsiaOne that back when she was in secondary school, she had seen and heard of students fainting in class or during exams.

While she acknowledges that society has become more aware and more understanding towards those who struggle with mental health, she feels that it isn't quite enough.

"I think socially, there is a lot of stigma because mitigation and illness is lumped together. So, a lot of people feel like those who have a [mental illness] diagnosis may just be a slightly exaggerated person dealing with stress," she explained.

She also pointed out that this in turn may cause people to be afraid of seeking help and getting diagnosed.

"I have seen how the fear of diagnosis has led people to completely ignore their deteriorating mental health, causing their physical health to dwindle as well."

According to a survey on attitudes toward mental health conducted by AsiaOne, slight more than one-third of respondents indicated they would feel embarrassment about telling others if they were receiving help for mental health issues.

And though Shannon feels that having an adequate support system and good social circles can help one's mental health, sometimes, going to a mental health professional may be a better solution.

"I think there needs to be a point where your social circles can acknowledge that there are big issues at hand and these need to be addressed by professionals.

"And there comes a point where putting your support system - friends, parents, teachers - in responsibility of you in such extreme situations will cause others around you to collapse," she explained.

So, how does Shannon take care of her own mental health?

She tells us that in stressful situations, she has learned to make her problems seem a lot more manageable by looking at the bigger picture.

"For example, if I'm feeling really stressed in school because of exams, I will take time away from my school and school friends to mix with other people, or simply go to environments that aren't dealing with the same stressors," she shared.

"It helps me realise how minuscule the problem at hand is and that everyone is living their own lives, [so] an exam won't be the end of mine," explained Shannon, revealing how she goes about reframing her state of mind.

And in more extreme scenarios, Shannon completely removes herself from social media and spends time with her friends, or even on her own.

Millennial: There's improvements, but we can do more

For Aqil Sani, 28, mental health is all about having a balanced state of mind.

"It's not so much about rejecting negative emotions and thoughts, but more so, having the mental capacity to manage them in a safe and healthy manner," the regional digital marketing executive for a shipping company told AsiaOne.

And overall, he feels that there have been improvements in the perceptions of those struggling with their mental health.

"In my opinion, I've noticed a shift in the narrative from 'only extreme cases suffer from mental health problems' to 'everyone suffers from mental health issues to some capacity'," he explained.

"Much of this has probably stemmed from a mindset shift in the younger generation as well as government initiatives to an extent."

One example of such an initiative is the National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy, which was just announced last Thursday (Oct 5).

Through this, more primary and community mental health services will be developed to meet the increasing needs of Singapore's population.

In fact, Aqil even feels that society has become so much more understanding, empathetic and open to people suffering from mental health issues that some people even use it as an excuse in the workplace.

Nonetheless, he feels that while there have been improvements to how mental health is viewed and handled by society, we can do better.

"On an awareness level, yes, I do think that society is doing more to help people who struggle with their mental health.

"But I think when it comes to the crux of the issue - such as affordability and accessibility of mental health care - there's plenty that can be done to help individuals affected. This is even more so when we compare it to our counterparts in European countries," he said.

Like Shannon, Aqil has his own ways of taking care of his mental health and dealing with stressors.

Much of his stress comes from work, so to deal with that, he ensures that he sets healthy boundaries for himself. For example, he does not work beyond a specific time unless absolutely necessary.

"I think it's important to identify the causes of stress and reverse engineer from there," he explained.

When he isn't working, Aqil also makes sure that he carves out some time for his own personal needs, such as yoga.

"I've also been very keen in reading more self-help books that dive into our inner psyche to understand myself better," he added.

Gen X: It's gotten better over the past few years

Out of the three, Clarence Teo, as a Gen X, has seen the most changes in attitudes toward mental health over the years.

And the 60-year-old feels that overall, it has gotten better.

"In the past, mental health is a taboo subject. So people don't discuss these things. And if people find out that you are seeing a psychiatrist in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), then you may be branded as a cuckoo person," he elaborated, adding that those struggling with their mental health may not want to be seen as weak.

"Now, because there is more awareness, people are more sympathetic and more understanding."

Clarence shared that he feels the government has been doing more to aid people with their mental health issues and cited examples of organisations such as the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS).

Struggling kids can get help too as schools employ trained counsellors to offer guidance and advice.

In his own personal life, he has seen people help each other out too.

"I see my friends getting help from their colleagues, I see my own kids helping other kids as well as being helped by other kids."

He also pointed out that traumatic local incidents like the River Valley High School slashing may have prompted more action to be taken when it comes to mental health.

Another point Clarence brought up was the power of social media.

"Social media helps because it can actually raise awareness about mental health and increase people's care and concern," he explained.

It can also be used as a tool to make people realise that no one is alone as everyone is struggling with their own mental health too.

"Everyone is affected to varying degrees, so it's more of a continuum."

But at the same time, social media is a double-edged sword because it comes with its own fair share of problems too.

"With social media, news spreads fast and a lot of people add their two cents worth. And before you know it, a simple problem becomes very complicated and the original story is lost."

He added that victims could even end up being ridiculed and their mental health problems, pain and suffering may end up being trivialised.

To take care of his own mental health, Clarence shared that he "tries not to take things too seriously".

"I try to bend with the wind and roll with the punches."

Like Aqil, he also carves out time to do things that help him relax.

For instance, he enjoys watching YouTube videos and going for walks.

"I exercise because I believe if you're [physically] healthy, it ultimately will improve your mental health," he shared.

