How do I deal with partner who keeps comparing salary with me?

How do I deal with my partner who is always comparing his salary to mine, making me feel bad about it when I shouldn't. I make $2,000 more than him, and he's always telling me that I should pay for everything. Should I just dump this doofus?

The short answer: Yes, dump the doofus.

The long answer: There is something to be said about a person who doesn't have as many resources as his partner, but still tries to make things equal between them. That's the mark of a gentleman, I might say.

It says a lot about a person's (good) character that he's still willing to go fifty-fifty on everything.

But in this scenario, me thinks the partner who is making more bucks should be willing to pay a little extra. Fair, right?

But it's a completely different matter when the other party who is earning less feels entitled or bitter, and starts to insist or demand that you pay for everything from A to Z. Uh-uh, no fair.

So yeah, dump the (unreasonable) doofus.

This article was first published in Her World Online.