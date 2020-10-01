How to do a quality check on carpentry

Carpentry is more than a set of skills and techniques; it is an independent art by itself.

The carpenter's touch often directly affects the outcome of a piece of work. Therefore, when checking the quality of any finished carpentry, you have to know what to look for and what good quality means.

Are there any standardised ways to ascertain the quality of the carpentry? Let's find out!

THE METHOD

1. WHETHER IT ADHERES TO THE DESIGN

When you hire handymen to make furniture in your home, you have to first prepare the furniture's design print for their reference.

When checking, you should first determine when the furniture adheres to the design, and then see if the materials used are what you had demanded.

2. WHETHER EACH BOARD IS STRAIGHT AND PERPENDICULAR TO THE OTHER