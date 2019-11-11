How to do a sugar detox safely, according to a dietician

We all know that eating too much sugar is bad for our health, but it's hard to resist those sweet temptations.

Experts often advise against going cold turkey when modifying your diet, but in the case of oh-so-addictive sugar, you might want to try doing just that.

Eating in moderation becomes a tough feat when it comes to sugar because most people eat more than the daily recommended amount of 11 teaspoons, which is about 55 grams.

We spoke to clinical and sports dietitian Jaclyn Reutens, also the founder of Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants, to find out more.

If you're looking to cut back on sugar by avoiding added sugar in your diet, here's how.

WHAT IS A SUGAR DETOX?

First of all, it is important to understand the difference between sugar and sugar-containing foods, Jaclyn says. You can eliminate sugar-containing foods but it is extremely difficult to eliminate sugar from your diet.

And that is perfectly fine because our bodies need a certain amount of sugar to function.

Sugar from natural sources such as fruits, starchy vegetables, dairy and grains isn't bad for you when taken in moderate amounts. To do a sugar detox, you will have to try to avoid added sugars as much as possible.

This includes sugary drinks, desserts and recipes that are high in sugar. Even sauces can contain a deceivingly large amount of sugar.

Other examples of added sugar include white sugar, brown sugar, sucrose, agave nectar, honey, molasses, high fructose corn syrup, cane sugar, maltose and malt syrup.

SAFE STEPS TO DO A SUGAR DETOX

Jaclyn recommends identifying where sugar is entering in your diet. Are they from obvious foods like sweetened beverages and cakes? Or are they from hidden sources like honey glazed almonds and ketchup?