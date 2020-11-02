How to dress like Blackpink Rose and exude K-pop star factor

PHOTO: Instagram/roses_are_rosie
Sean Tham
Her World Online

Roseanne Park Chae Young (who goes by Rose) didn't grow up with a life filled with glitz and glamour.

She was, in fact, brought up in a rural neighbourhood before she hit the bigtime.

Her dad signed her up for the 2012 YG Entertainment Audition in Sydney, and she went on to sign with the star-making agency, YG Entertainment.

She made her on-stage debut in 2016 and Roseanne officially became… Rosé, the main vocalist and lead dancer for girl group, BLACKPINK.

Her style know-how is more than on par with her extraordinary voice and impressive dance moves.

To celebrate her 23rd birthday, we rounded up some of her best looks.

Take away a #stylehack or two from the selection.

1. MAD FOR METALLIC

View this post on Instagram

A fun shoot with mr.@kimheejune at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) on

It's a common misconception that metallics aren't suited for the day.

But pair a gold foil skirt with a bodysuit and chelsea boots for a versatile outfit that can take you from business meeting to happy hour.

2. OPT FOR ORGANZA

View this post on Instagram

@sssssunjae

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) on

There are two things here which have been all the rage: sheer organza tops and this sweet lilac hue.

We love how she layered a black bralette under for a fun, flirty look.

3. PARTY PREPPY

By adding glitter lashes and rocking rose gold locks, Rose's take on preppy is less proper and more party.

4. MODEL OFF-DUTY

View this post on Instagram

🌴

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) on

There's nothing like mastering the casual chic look of a model running between castings or having just finished a show.

And Rose has got it covered with this simple getup: black cap, black bralette, and medium-wash denim jeans.

5. BABY CARDIGAN

View this post on Instagram

🧃

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) on

Still obsessed over Khaite's knitted cardigan and bra set? This slouchy cropped number is another way to ride on the cardi trend that's back in full swing.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
kpop celebrities fashion Instagram Social media Lifestyle

