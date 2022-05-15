How to dress like Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney’s exaggerated yet genuine portrayal of Euphoria‘s Cassie Howard isn’t the only thing fans are obsessed over – they also love her unique style.

The newly minted Tory Burch brand ambassador has proven on multiple occasions that she is more than an actress. Her All-American and Girl Next Door style has inspired many TikTok and Instagram creators to mimic her best looks.

https://www.tiktok.com/@talar.anoush/video/7071257685509000494

Ahead, we’ve curated right of her best looks and how you can recreate them.

Feathers are a girl’s best friend

Feather-trimmed silk blouse, $4,330, Saint Laurent at Mytheresa

Straight-leg silk trousers, $3,350, Prada at Farfetch

Alphabet gold-tone necklace, $655, Chloé at Net-A-Porter

Kate small crocodile-embossed leather wallet-on-chain, $2,295, Saint Laurent at Selfridges

Trend alert: Knitted bikini

Unfortunately, this particular two-piece is all sold out due to Sweeney’s popularity. But the brand it’s from, Maiyo, has many other options that are just as cute.

Jasmine knit bikini, $199.50, Maiyo London

Jelly slingback sandals, $630, Bottega Veneta at Mytheresa

A statement boot

Avid fans will notice that Sweeney does not wear a lot of jewellery and often chooses to let the clothes, bags or shoes, such as this pair of gold boots (scroll to next picture), speak a thousand words.

Sentimental floral-Print dress, $1,581, Macgraw at Farfetch

Shop

Logo buckle belt, $670, Salvatore Ferragamo at Farfetch

Blade metallic leather knee-high boots, $2,950, Balenciaga at Mytheresa

Beige is the new black

https://www.instagram.com/sydney_sweeney/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=53c10d6c-5ae8-4f62-8115-8636b313ddd2

Corsets need not be provocative and Sweeney proves that. Embrace the trend with muted neutral tones and comfortable wide-legged trousers.

Off-shoulder corset top, $487, Rohk at Farfetch

Paper-bag high-rise wide-leg woven trousers, $745, Rohk at Selfridges

Large 14-karat recycled gold pearl hoop earrings, $308, Melissa Joy Manning at Net-A-Porter

Where’s Sydney?

If this was Sweeney’s take on the iconic children’s storybook – Where’s Wally? – then this deserves all 10 across the board.

Long sleeve tricolour fox stripe tee, $185, Maison Kitsuné at End.

Tricolor D-little vichy wool twill miniskirt, $1,850, Dior

Ella medium tote bag, $315, Tory Burch at Farfetch

Cardinale patent leather ankle boots, $1,800, Dolce & Gabbana at Mytheresa

A dream in lace

A simple lace dress is a summer vacation staple but remember to cinch in that waist to elevate the look.

Off-the-shoulder guipure lace mini dress, $606, Self-Portrait at Net-A-Porter

VLOGO reversible leather belt, $740, Valentino Garavani at Net-A-Porter

Carlina oversized-frame sunglasses, $548, Chloé at Farfetch

Anagram chain bracelet, $1,047, Loewe at Matchesfashion

A nod to the 60s

https://www.instagram.com/sydney_sweeney/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a9d6a9d7-4d8c-4987-a31f-a5245b7dcd12

Why stick to gowns for a formal occasion? A body-hugging sheath cocktail dress can be just as elegant.

Button-embellished knitted dress, $2,940, Balmain at Farfetch

Padlock suede knee-high boots, $2,459, Tom Ford at Mytheresa

Elisa mini leather crossbody bag, $950, Christian Louboutin at Mytheresa

Hot and cold

We’ve all been there – feeling both warm and cold at the same time. In such cases, might we suggest taking a page out of Sweeney’s book and turn a trench coat into a minidress?

Beige & brown GG coated canvas trench coat, $7,397, Gucci at SSENSE

Kelly ring, $3,500, Hermès

Leather knee high boots, $2,386.30, Bottega Veneta at FWRD

This article was first published in Harpers Bazaar Singapore.