How to dress like Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney’s exaggerated yet genuine portrayal of Euphoria‘s Cassie Howard isn’t the only thing fans are obsessed over – they also love her unique style.
The newly minted Tory Burch brand ambassador has proven on multiple occasions that she is more than an actress. Her All-American and Girl Next Door style has inspired many TikTok and Instagram creators to mimic her best looks.https://www.tiktok.com/@talar.anoush/video/7071257685509000494
Ahead, we’ve curated right of her best looks and how you can recreate them.
Feathers are a girl’s best friend
Feather-trimmed silk blouse, $4,330, Saint Laurent at Mytheresa
Straight-leg silk trousers, $3,350, Prada at Farfetch
Alphabet gold-tone necklace, $655, Chloé at Net-A-Porter
Kate small crocodile-embossed leather wallet-on-chain, $2,295, Saint Laurent at Selfridges
Trend alert: Knitted bikini
Unfortunately, this particular two-piece is all sold out due to Sweeney’s popularity. But the brand it’s from, Maiyo, has many other options that are just as cute.
Jasmine knit bikini, $199.50, Maiyo London
Jelly slingback sandals, $630, Bottega Veneta at Mytheresa
A statement boot
Avid fans will notice that Sweeney does not wear a lot of jewellery and often chooses to let the clothes, bags or shoes, such as this pair of gold boots (scroll to next picture), speak a thousand words.
Sentimental floral-Print dress, $1,581, Macgraw at Farfetch
Logo buckle belt, $670, Salvatore Ferragamo at Farfetch
Blade metallic leather knee-high boots, $2,950, Balenciaga at Mytheresa
Beige is the new blackhttps://www.instagram.com/sydney_sweeney/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=53c10d6c-5ae8-4f62-8115-8636b313ddd2
Corsets need not be provocative and Sweeney proves that. Embrace the trend with muted neutral tones and comfortable wide-legged trousers.
Off-shoulder corset top, $487, Rohk at Farfetch
Paper-bag high-rise wide-leg woven trousers, $745, Rohk at Selfridges
Large 14-karat recycled gold pearl hoop earrings, $308, Melissa Joy Manning at Net-A-Porter
Where’s Sydney?
If this was Sweeney’s take on the iconic children’s storybook – Where’s Wally? – then this deserves all 10 across the board.
Long sleeve tricolour fox stripe tee, $185, Maison Kitsuné at End.
Tricolor D-little vichy wool twill miniskirt, $1,850, Dior
Ella medium tote bag, $315, Tory Burch at Farfetch
Cardinale patent leather ankle boots, $1,800, Dolce & Gabbana at Mytheresa
A dream in lace
A simple lace dress is a summer vacation staple but remember to cinch in that waist to elevate the look.
Off-the-shoulder guipure lace mini dress, $606, Self-Portrait at Net-A-Porter
VLOGO reversible leather belt, $740, Valentino Garavani at Net-A-Porter
Carlina oversized-frame sunglasses, $548, Chloé at Farfetch
Anagram chain bracelet, $1,047, Loewe at Matchesfashion
A nod to the 60shttps://www.instagram.com/sydney_sweeney/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a9d6a9d7-4d8c-4987-a31f-a5245b7dcd12
Why stick to gowns for a formal occasion? A body-hugging sheath cocktail dress can be just as elegant.
Button-embellished knitted dress, $2,940, Balmain at Farfetch
Padlock suede knee-high boots, $2,459, Tom Ford at Mytheresa
Elisa mini leather crossbody bag, $950, Christian Louboutin at Mytheresa
Hot and cold
We’ve all been there – feeling both warm and cold at the same time. In such cases, might we suggest taking a page out of Sweeney’s book and turn a trench coat into a minidress?
Beige & brown GG coated canvas trench coat, $7,397, Gucci at SSENSE
Kelly ring, $3,500, Hermès
Leather knee high boots, $2,386.30, Bottega Veneta at FWRD
ALSO READ: How to dress like a street style star
This article was first published in Harpers Bazaar Singapore.