How to dress patriotically this National Day without looking like a Singapore flag

National Day — the time of the year where stores flaunt all their red and white inventory.

While some of us may be fond of dressing up in a loud colours (a full red jumpsuit, anyone?), others may be concerned about looking like a walking replica of our country's flag.

If you still want to show your patriotism without looking like a literal Singapore flag, here are some muted yet creative fashion options to celebrate this nation's 56th birthday.

Merlion plastic sling bag

While you probably already have plenty of those old-school Merlion plastic bags lying around at home, this is one that you can whip out for everyday use.

These adorable sling bags ($21.90) were designed by homegrown brand Wheniwasfour and are made from a sturdy woven polyethene material. There is even a tiny plastic receipt sewn to the front of the bag which adds up to $888! Imagine the confusion you'd cause if you were to bring this out for groceries.

You can order the bag on Wheniwasfour's website or get it from their physical store.

Address: 231 Bain St, #04-41, Singapore 180231

Jotter bag sling bag

Another bag inspired by our nostalgic childhood is this very realistic jotter book sling bag ($21.90).

If we hadn't known any better, we'd genuinely think that this was made out of an actual jotter book cover. Thankfully, the material used is actually washable kraft paper!

You can also order the bag on Wheniwasfour's website or get it from their physical store.

Address: 231 Bain St, #04-41, Singapore 180231

Professional kan cheong spider shirt

Singaporeans are known to be pretty kan cheong — a Singlish phrase used to describe individuals who are impatient and eager to get things done fast. If you resonate strongly with this term, this hilarious shirt ($30) is perfect for you.

Don't be kan cheong, there are still plenty of stocks left on Statement's website.

No Lah Where Got shirt

Are you being audaciously accused of not being patriotic enough this National Day?

The next time someone says that to you, wear this shirt that screams No Lah Where Got ($30) shut them up. It's also a useful purchase for people who are in constant denial of anything and everything.

Snag this shirt from Statement's website.

Local food shirts

Foodies will want to flaunt their love for local food with these unique shirts ($34.90) from homegrown brand Miss Hosay.

PHOTO: Miss Hosay

These depict gorgeous drawings of popular local munchies like prawn noodles, chilli crab and ice kachang. Our favourite though is the nasi lemak shirt!

Get it from Miss Hosay's website or their physical store at Jewel Changi Airport.

Address: 78 Airport Blvd., #02 - 214, Singapore 819666

Local food masks

As we are still living in the midst of a pandemic, it is important to mask up and keep safe. So, why not get these adorable masks ($17.90) that are designed with images of our favourite local snacks and food?

Our favourite is the one covered in various breakfast items like milo, kopi and kaya toast.

Are these masks making your mouth water? Order them from Independent Market's website.

Address: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Rd, #03-06A, Singapore 247933

211 Holland Avenue, Holland Rd, #03-01 Shopping Centre, Singapore 278967

Good Morning towel mask

Another mask option would be these ones from Wheniwasfor that are inspired by the iconic Good Morning towels that our grandparents love.

Mask up and get yours from Wheniwasfour's website or their physical store.

Address: 231 Bain St, #04-41, Singapore 180231

Xiao Ming Goes To ACS shirt

Don't worry, we haven't left the kids out. If you are an Anglo Chinese School (ACS) alumni who passionately want your son to go to the institution, maybe this shirt will inspire them to do so.

The entire front of the shirt is covered in a Chinese foolscap paper print that is topped off with the ACS logo, complete with blanks for you to fill in your name, class and date.

Ironically, ACS boys often joke about Chinese being their worst subject.

So, go on forth and show your patriotism.

melissateo@asiaone.com