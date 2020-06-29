How to dry your clothes in rainy weather

Wet weather sometimes happens for days on end in Singapore, and it can cause endless frustration for those of us who have to get through laundry loads quickly every day (especially now that school’s back in session and uniforms need to be washed).

Here’s how to ensure your clothes dry more efficiently, whether they’re line-dried or tossed in a dryer.

1. Add baking soda to your cycle for a natural deodoriser

PHOTO: Unsplash

Baking soda adds extra power to your wash because of its mild alkalinity.

It can help remove musty smells and ensure your clothes are completely clean, and as a bonus, it gives the inside of your machine a wash, too.

Add 1/2 cup of baking soda to your load if you have a top loader, and 1/4 cup if you have a front loader.

Alternatively, you can soak your clothes first in a baking soda solution as a prewash before putting them in the washing machine, if they really smell.

2. Plan ahead to ensure sufficient drying rack space

PHOTO: Unsplash

Rainy days limit the amount of space we can use to line-dry our clothes, so plan for smaller loads to ensure the drying rack doesn’t get overcrowded.

It’s more efficient — and kinder to the environment — to have to do more frequent small loads than to have to wash the same load multiple times to get rid of the musty smell.

3. Ensure your clothes are properly separated in the dryer

PHOTO: IKEA

Static cling is the number one reason for inefficient dryer use — it causes clothes to cling together, so the hot air doesn’t reach those areas.

Get rid of this by adding a dryer sheet to your load, and making sure that you don’t dry overly large items together with your clothes, like sheets or duvet covers for example (those tend to wrap around your clothes, resulting in a nice damp bundle).

No dryer sheets? Make your own by lightly spritzing a clean dry cloth with white vinegar, and tossing it in together with the load. Don’t worry, the smell will be gone when the clothes are dry.

Alternatively, you can pause the dryer every fifteen minutes, reach in and toss the items within — lo hei style — so you can ensure they’re not clinging together.

4. Maximise the airflow in the drying area

PHOTO: Unsplash

Make sure the service yard and other areas you’re using to dry your clothes are properly vented, and switch on the fan if necessary.

De-humidifers are also a great way to suck moisture from the air — leave rock salt in bowls around the drying area for a natural de-humidifer method, or baking soda.

5. Clean your washing machine and dryer

PHOTO: Samsung

Sometimes, the smell could be a result of your washer and/or dryer not working efficiently.

Ensure your washing machine is squeaky clean by cleaning the detergent dispenser, wiping down the door gaskets, and sanitising the drum.

You can do this by adding two cups of white vinegar to the dispenser and running the machine through a full cycle on the hottest possible temperature. Afterwards, wipe the inside clean with a dry cloth.

Likewise, for the dryer, make sure you remove the lint from the lint trap regularly.

You can also vacuum the inside of the dryer, as well as the opening that connects to the vent hose, to remove any trapped debris.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.