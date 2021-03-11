How Emery & Co's Veronica juggles an agency and a successful nail company at the same time

As the owner of a creative agency, a mother of two and recent founder of a second business, Veronica Chau knows exactly what it’s like to be swamped. She also knows that busy women usually prioritise clothes and makeup over their nails, which is what motivated her to come up with Emery & Co., a line of trendy nail wraps.

“Juggling two businesses and family is a lot of work, but I thrive on this adrenaline and find great job satisfaction in packing life to the max. Building something and seeing it come to life keeps me going. Particularly for Emery & Co., I feel the need to provide a fuss-free solution for busy mothers like myself for whom self-love often takes a back seat. I want to make it easy for them to pamper themselves,” says Chau.

Designs are created by Chau and her team at her agency, The Ad Makers, and are inspired by their travels. “I want Emery & Co. to be a platform where my designers have the freedom to express themselves, as commercial work might be boring for them,” she says.

But there’s a pragmatic reason too. When Covid-19 hit, the agency’s workload was drastically reduced. By reallocating the designers’ time towards creating nail designs for Emery & Co., Chau was able to avoid making any pay cuts and protect her employees’ rice bowls.

With all that she has going on, something has to take a back seat. “I often find myself in need of sleep. Because as a mum, I refuse to compromise on my family time; as an individual, I’m passionate about the businesses I run. Both give me different satisfaction. Hence, I give up my sleep instead,” she says.

Emery & Co.’s nail wraps take just 10 minutes to fit, paste and file, and can be removed without damaging the nails.

This article was first published in Her World Online.