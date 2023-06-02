How to find the best gynaecologists in Singapore and what you should ask them

Where do you find the best gynaecologists in Singapore and which one is the best for you?

Looking for the perfect gynaecologist to guide you through your pregnancy journey? Discover essential tips and insights to help you find the best gynaecologist who will provide expert care, support, and guidance.

When you're expecting, there's a lot you should consider regarding your baby's birth. It's not easy as simply choosing the hospital. You should also take into consideration the person you will entrust to help you throughout your pregnancy journey - your gynaecologist.

This is a big decision to make since it would be both your and your baby's lives in the hands of the gynae you choose.

But don't feel guilty for wanting to find someone you can absolutely trust and be comfortable around. It's important that you find a gynaecologist you can have a good relationship with and can openly talk to about any concerns you have regarding your pregnancy.

What to look for when choosing gynaecologists in Singapore

Choosing the right gynaecologist to guide you on your pregnancy journey is very important, and you should consider yourself lucky that Singapore is home to many top-notch, world-class OB-gynaes. But the question remains: how do you find the one that is best for you?

Questions you should ask yourself before searching

You can't start your search if you still don't know what you're looking for. It would help if you've already set a list of expectations for your pregnancy and delivery. This way you can align your plans with the gynaecologist.

In Singapore, mummies-to-be have access to a total of 347 obstetrics and gynaecology specialists that were officially registered in 2019 according to Statista. But don't be overwhelmed by the numbers. You will still be able to narrow down the gynaecologist that you think would be best for you.

To help you determine how to choose a gynae in Singapore and begin your search, here are questions you can ask to plan your parenthood journey:

What type of birth do you plan to have?

Does the gynaecologist fit your financial costs?

Would you be more comfortable with a female or male doctor?

Is the affiliated hospital close to where you live?

Ask for recommendations for gynaecologists in Singapore

One of the best ways to find a good OB-GYN for you is by word-of-mouth.

You can ask around your family, friends or just someone you really trust about which gynaecologist is worth seeing. Use this opportunity to ask them about their experience with the doctor and whether they would be willing to go back to the same gynae.

You can also ask them if they were comfortable with their prenatal care and what their delivery experience was like. It would also help if the person you're asking has the same values and expectations. This will help you determine whether they were satisfied themselves with the OB-GYN's care and treatment.

Aside from people you know, it would be good to check out reviews of gynaecologists in Singapore.

You can judge by their doctor rating reviews from people who have had experiences with them and see whether their average performance holds up.

Don't worry about finding one or two negative comments. However, stay away from those who have many complaints or existing malpractice suits filed against them.

When to go to the gynae when pregnant

Heading to your first gynaecologist appointment during pregnancy can be a mix of excitement and nerves. But don't worry, we've got you covered with what to expect!

Generally, it's recommended to schedule your first gynae appointment around eight to 10 weeks into your pregnancy. This allows your healthcare provider to perform a thorough examination, confirm your pregnancy, and establish a baseline for your prenatal care.

During this visit, your gynaecologist will ask about your medical history, including any previous pregnancies or medical conditions, and may conduct a physical exam. They might also order blood tests to check your blood type, Rh factor, iron levels, and screen for any infections.

Additionally, you can expect discussions on prenatal vitamins, nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle adjustments to support a healthy pregnancy. This is also an opportunity to address any questions or concerns you may have, so don't hesitate to ask your gynae for guidance and information.

Learn more about the gynae of your choice

PHOTO: Unsplash

Going to the first appointment with a gynaecologist doesn't necessarily mean you've already made your decision. This only gives you an opportunity to familiarise yourself with them and see if they fit your expectations.

It wouldn't hurt to do a background check on them first, too. Check reviews, as shared above, and listings online. This way you might be able to find their full biography, credentials, and whether they are board-certified.

So, what do you ask your gynae on your first visit?

Make most of your face-to-face appointment and prepare questions for them such as:

Which medical school did they complete their residency in?

What do they specialise in?

How many appointments would they be scheduling with you?

What's the length of each appointment?

What are their views on natural birth and what their rate on C-section delivery is?

Whether they perform vaginal birth after cesarean sections (VBAC) and what their success rating is for it?

What birthing position are they most comfortable and experienced with?

Also, what birth position would they recommend for you?

If they happen to meet your needs and expectations for your pregnancy, then you've found yourself a match, mummy-to-be!

But before you start setting up your plans with them, you should also consider the hospital they currently work as it would be where you'll be visiting for most of your pregnancy.

Aside from their clinic being nearby or close enough for when you finally deliver your baby, the Agency for Healthcare Research Quality also suggests you look into other factors of the hospital including:

The percentage of their patients who developed infections or had complications after surgery

Their death rates of different kinds of conditions as well as types of procedures

Reviews of other patients regarding the care and treatment they received

Questions you should ask yourself after your first appointment

When choosing gynaecologists in Singapore, here are several questions to ask yourself before making a final decision:

Do you feel comfortable with them?

Do you share the same values regarding pregnancy, delivery or birth control?

Does the gynae have a good bedside manner and respect what you have to have to say?

Do you trust their judgement or expertise?

Most especially, are you both willing to work with each other during your pregnancy journey?

If this isn't your first baby then it's advisable that you stick with your previous gynaecologist to continue handling your pregnancy if you've already had a good experience with them.

Visit your doctor or gynae even if you're not pregnant

As mentioned, a gynae does not only specialise in women's reproductive health. They also cater to diseases or conditions that are mainly diagnosed in women.

Because of this, women or mums don't need to be pregnant to visit their gynae. In truth, we encourage you to visit your gynaecologist to improve your vaginal health and prevent the spread of possible diseases.

When we visit our gynaes, we can learn about the progress of our reproductive system. Women also get the chance to learn about the possibility of contracting diseases, depending on their age.

In some countries, most women end up consulting with a gynae after a referral from their general practice doctor. However, obstetrics covers pregnancy, childbirth, and what happens postpartum.

Because of this, most gynaes also specialise in obstetrics. This allows potential patients to consult on everything related to vaginal health and the female reproductive system.

Can I switch doctors in the middle of pregnancy?

There are different reasons why a pregnant woman might decide to go with a different doctor than the one she started her pregnancy journey with.

If your doctor doesn't listen to you, has poor communication skills, or makes you feel disregarded, you are free to move on to another gynaecologist who can cater to your needs. You can also consider finding a new doctor if the previous one is not spending enough time with you during your prenatal visits.

Finally, you can choose a gynaecologist that is affiliated with the hospital where you want to give birth and someone who shares the same values and beliefs regarding pregnancy and delivery practices. If you're just thinking about switching because your doctor is strict about certain things, you may want to think about whether she's just doing it for you and your baby's safety.

To make sure that your transition from one OB-GYN to another is seamless, don't forget to notify your previous doctor and ask for your medical records to be sent to your new provider's office. You may do this in writing or via phone call. You don't have to state your exact reasons for going a different route, but make sure that your records will be released to you or your new provider.

For this reason, we recommended you take note of all the tests and procedures. This includes keeping tabs on what the doctor says during your prenatal checkups.

Whether you're choosing a gynaecologist at the beginning or in the middle of your pregnancy, what's important is you find someone you trust and feel comfortable working with to achieve a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.

What to do if you don't like your gynae

Like people, each doctor you encounter has a different personality. Meeting your gynae for the first time feels just like talking to strangers you wish to be friends with.

In truth, we encourage you to consider your first gynae appointment as the first meetup with a friend. This professional will be taking care of you just like when your friends have your back.

If you don't feel comfortable with your doctor's treatment, just find someone else. We discourage you from feeling bad about changing doctors.

Moreover, when it comes to your health, you always need to put your comfort first. Your life and condition will be in their hands. Because of this, we urge you to look for other doctors if you don't like the one you're with.

Additionally, consulting with a gynaecologist involves everything related to women's diseases, not just female reproductive health. Finding one that accommodates all your needs is essential especially when it's time to consult them about a pregnancy.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.