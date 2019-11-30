How to fit alcohol consumption in a healthy lifestyle

The celebratory pop of a champagne bottle. The clinking of glasses amidst a chorus of "Cheers!".

The loud laughter echoing outside a packed establishment during early evening Happy Hour. Cocktail culture is dripping with pleasurable associations.

No matter what your drink of choice, an air of festivity and escape infuses every pour and sip, creating a sense of relaxation and recreation.

And with the year-end festivities coming up, you're bound to drink more than your fair share.

Unfortunately, it's easy to overlook or flat-out forget alcohol's undeniable drawbacks. Alcohol is a toxin at the end of the day — sad but true.