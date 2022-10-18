How to get better-looking skin with skin cycling

Have you ever heard a thing or two about skin cycling and how it benefits the health of your skin?

Experts discovered that skin cycling is another thing you can do to help you achieve much healthier skin.

Skin cycling is a simple method every individual can do by rotating nighttime skincare products throughout the week. In that way, a person could optimise the result of using the products and helps avoid irritation or damage to the skin.

If you're worried about using this routine, you can check out the information we gathered about this trending skincare method. Additionally, most experts recommend this technique for any skin type.

It is because you are always free to adjust the product you want to use and how frequent you want to use them as part of your routine.

To avoid even the most minor problem, it would still be best to consult a professional, especially for people with active skin conditions.

You can always visit and speak with your dermatologist before making any changes to your current skincare routine.

Get better-looking skin with skin cycling

Experts define skin cycling as a method of keeping over-exfoliation from damaging a person's skin. Aside from that, they also aim to promote this kind of method as it helps boost skin recovery.

Keep in mind that skin cycling is for nighttime. It is the kind of method that experts suggest, especially for those individuals with sensitive skin.

For those who want to try it, always remember that you must not follow an exfoliation product with a retinoid or another active-style product.

Experts suggest that at night, you must use a cleanser, pat dry, apply retinol or retinoid and use moisturiser.

Better focus on hydration, nourishment, and re-balancing

When it is already about your skin, remember that it will never be a mistake to be a little picky and sensitive with the product you use.

When you start doing skin cycling, you are also setting your mind to focus more on hydration, nourishment, and re-balancing.

Concerning this, experts suggest that you avoid using products with active ingredients. It is better for you to focus on moisturising your skin with prebiotics and different kinds of oils that your doctor suggests would be good for your skin.

How skin cycling benefits your skin

Dr Whitney Bowe is a dermatologist; she is also the one who introduces the method of skin cycling to people. For over a decade, she was able to build experience in treating patients regarding skin.

According to her, most of her patients typically comes back with her reaching skin milestones that they did not believe could be possible.

"When I introduced this concept, both those experiencing irritation and those hitting plateaus reported their skin health felt optimised, and they were seeing changes."

She also added that skin cycling is a gentler way of taking care of your skin. It promotes more superficial medical-grade peels, which provide people with a better result, entirely in contrast with harsher peels.

Patience is key

Always keep in mind that the most effective skincare products commonly take time to take effect.

Even though you need to wait a little more time to see visible results, not that your waiting period will always be worth it. Skin cycling can also be beneficial to your skin in the long run.

4 easy steps you can follow if you want to try skin cycling

After knowing how skin cycling benefits your skin, you surely want to try and do it yourself. Fortunately, there is nothing much for you to worry about. Anyone can do it!

Skin cycling is a four-night skincare routine which is very easy to follow. Keep in mind that this method of taking good care of your skin only includes two-night treatments, which are followed by another two nights of recovery.

Now, are you ready to incorporate this into your daily skincare routine? Here is how the skincare method works:

Night one: Cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturise your skin.

Night two: Eliminate the exfoliate part, which is included in the first day. Cleanse your skin, apply a treatment called a retinoid, and then moisturise.

Night three and four: Let your skin rest from getting major treatment. Consider the third and fourth nights as your recovery nights. For the best result, only cleanse and moisturise your skin.

Repeat the process, and you will eventually see and reap all its benefits.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.