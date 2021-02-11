How to get Blackpink Rose's best beauty looks, from gradient lips to puppy liner

Not only is Korean girl group Blackpink’s Rosé an incredible vocalist and charismatic performer, she also always wows with her signature blonde silky tresses, porcelain complexion and puppy liner look.

In honour of her 24th birthday on Feb 11, let’s take a look at some of her best beauty looks and how to achieve them.

1. Gradient lips

Rosé’s “popsicle-stained” lip is clearly the crowning glory of this makeup look. Not only does this two-toned lip add a pop of colour, it perfectly complements Rosé’s hazel eyes, which she subtly accentuated with a coat of mascara and flick of eyeliner.

The simplest way to recreate the K-pop idol’s gradient lip look? Get two lipsticks – with one shade being darker than the other. Apply the darker shade in the middle and top it off with the lighter hue at the edge of the lips.

2. Puppy liner look

If you can’t do a winged liner to save your life, we suggest taking a page out of Rosé’s beauty book and opt for the puppy eyeliner style instead. Besides being easier to recreate compared to cat eyes, the puppy eye elongates your eye shape to create a look that’s rounder and more youthful.

Pro tip: Keep your eyes open when applying your eyeliner! You want to follow the curve of your natural eye shape before bringing it ever so slightly downward.

3. Dewy porcelain skin

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2MDtACBx8s/?utm_source=ig_embed

Rosé is the queen of natural-looking makeup. Case in point: This IG photo where wore a pink lip and non-cakey coverage that could’ve passed as her second skin.

For that ever-elusive, second-skin finish, opt for a long-lasting foundation and apply it in thin layers. If you want to skip foundation, use concealer instead and only apply coverage on where you need it. Less is more.

4. Blonde luscious locks

When it comes to the world of K-pop, blondes truly do have more fun. While Rosé made her debut with her fiery red locks, she is also known for her lightened ashy blonde hair colour.

If you switch up your hair colour frequently like the How You Like That singer, make sure your strands are in good condition before you change it up again. One way to repair and nourish your mane is to apply a leave-in hair treatment to damp locks to seal in moisture and keep strands hydrated.

Or give your hair even more TLC with one of these award-winning hair treatments at salons.

5. “Aegyo sal”

While most of us try to conceal the bags under our eyes, Korean celebs like Rosé go the extra mile to accentuate theirs.

Not to be mistaken for under-eye bags, aegyo sal is the little pocket of fat that protrudes when you’re smiling and makes you look sweeter and more approachable. It’s so coveted, some women will even go under the knife to make theirs more prominent.

To accentuate your aegyo sal, smile and outline the pudge with a light brown eyeshadow. Next, fill in with a pearl-coloured illuminating shadow.

6. Soft smokey eyes

Rosé is rarely seen with heavy makeup. She typically sports a smokey eye with a softer finish in either peach or reddish hues. Just a hint of red shimmery shadow sculpts the singer’s eyes. It’s balanced with a swipe of coral matte lipstick for a look that’s understated, but elegant.

7. Perfect peach flush

Peach blush like the one seen on Rosé helps to add a healthy flush to cheeks. It also flatters a wide variety of skin tones, thanks to a balance of bright and earthy hues.

To emulate Rosé’s natural-looking glow, reach for a cream blush instead of powder. With your finger, tap the blush on the apples of the cheeks to create a sheer wash of colour.

8. Beautifully filled-in brows

A deftly filled brow paired with rosy lips bring out Rosé features. To fill in your arches like a K-pop star, start by picking an eyebrow pencil that is a shade lighter than your hair colour. Next, create an outline of straight brows around your natural shape.

Fill in any sparse areas and draw lightly over your brows. Make sure you don’t get too heavy handed. Finally, with the tip of an eyebrow mascara that matches your hair colour, comb the inner corners of your brows upwards and slick down the outer edges with the base of the spoolie.

9. Wide-awake, doll-like eyes

Rosé always looks stunning and fresh-faced. But with the singer now hard at work rehearsing for her online concert, Blackpink: The Show (streaming on Jan 31), there must be days when she feels more tired than usual – and this trick helps her to disguise her tired eyes.

Using a white eyeliner, she applies it just below her lower waterline. This simple hack can make anyone look like they’ve had a full eight hours of sleep.

What’s not to like? Rosé completed her signature eye makeup look with a subtle winged liner and a coat or two of mascara on her top and bottom lashes.

This article was first published in Her World Online.