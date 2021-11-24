How to get Charlene Choi's cherubic, baby face

Hong Kong star Charlene Choi has been enthralling us with her singing since her debut as one-half of Cantopop duo Twins with Gillian Chung.

She’s also an established actress with roles in shows such as Funeral March (2001), Simply Actors (2007) and The Storm Warriors (2009). Also known fondly as Ah Sa, Charlene is currently romantically linked to Anthony Shi, whose family owns a billion-dollar mahjong den business.

These days, Charlene is busy managing a beauty business that she co-founded in 2018 named Enfantskin. It shouldn’t be a surprise then that Charlene also fronts the business. Turning 39 on Nov 22, Charlene still maintains a cherubic baby face that many would envy. Keep scrolling to find out how you can achieve her youthful appearance too.

Prep your skin

Proper skincare is essential to ensure that your makeup lasts longer and looks better. A well-hydrated and moisturised mien creates a smooth canvas for makeup lay on top and reduce chances of caking and flaking. And for Charlene, she taps on her skincare brand Enfantskin to get her complexion in tiptop condition.

Active Renewal Bio Mask, HK$888 (SG$154.77) for 10, from Enfantskin

PHOTO: Enfantskin

This carbon dioxide bubble mask aims to rejuvenate and refine skin without peeling by stimulating blood flow to the skin cells. The mask also contains a proprietary natural extract Celabio (enzyme extracted from natto) to achieve results such as reduction in fine lines and wrinkles as well as brightening and firming. Buy it here

Go dewy

Matte surfaces look like they recede while shiny surfaces look like they come forward. Using this principle, Charlene taps on dewy foundations to give her cheeks a boost in looking extra juicy and plump.

Double Lasting Cushion Glow, $32.90, from Etude House PHOTO: Etude House Formulated with panthenol (vitamin B5), hyaluronic acid, ceramides and the Double Glow Technology, this lightweight cushion foundation offers a glowy, natural finish. Double Fix System also ensures that the foundation has lasting power. Buy it here

Think about blush placement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlene Choi (@choisaaaa) There are three main points to take note of when it comes to blush application if you want to achieve Charlene’s cherubic cheeks. The first is to apply on the apples of the cheeks, extend it up towards the lower lash line and finally sweep it towards the temples but going no further than two fingers from the outer corners of the eyes. Such a blush placement hugs and emphasises the fullness of the cheeks.

Zoeva 127 Luxe Sheer Cheek, $30, from Sephora PHOTO: Sephora You would probably have a blush you love in your collection already, so let’s talk about the brush you need to perfect your blush application. This Zoeva brush is made with natural goat hair so it can distribute and blend powder blush to create the diffused effect Charlene has. The angled head also hugs cheek contours for a more targeted application. Buy it here

Contour strategically View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlene Choi (@choisaaaa) To further accentuate the fullness of her cheeks, Charlene also applies minimal amounts of contour. Apply the contour below your cheekbones, right below where the fullness of cheeks are, and do a slight curve to “cradle” the apples. Remember that contouring is to create shadows so think about where the shadows of plump cheeks would be at.

Natasha Denona Contour Sculpting Powder, $56, from Sephora PHOTO: Sephora This contour powder is available in five shades of varying depth. When contouring, start with a little powder first and slowly build to the desired saturation – it is easier to add than to remove excess. A smaller, tapered brush will also give you more control. Buy it here Highlight it View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlene Choi (@choisaaaa)

While contouring helps recede and make things look smaller, highlighting does the opposite and make things appear bigger. As such, adding a little highlighter on the cheeks can be helpful to make your cheeks look fuller.

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo, $57, from Sephora PHOTO: Sephora A highlighter doesn’t always have to be a disco ball. This Fenty highlighter consists of two powders that impart a subtle sheen on the left and a shimmer on the right. This highlighter also doesn’t contain glitter chunks that could emphasise pores. Buy it here

