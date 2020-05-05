How to get healthy and nutritious meals delivered to you in Singapore

Healthy meals on wheels are here!

Now that the Covid-19 situation has us working from home and taking care of the kids' home-based learning, there's hardly enough time for day-to-day household matters, like what to eat for lunch or dinner.

Using a meal delivery service will help take that off your plate (pun fully intended) by bringing meals right to your door and on time.

All of the services here are chosen for their nutritious, quality ingredients and healthy preparation. Many even cater to specific diets and fitness goals. Some are offering promotions and discounts during the circuit breaker period!

Here are 11 services to consider.

AMGD

Delicious, healthy and convenient: Ahhmahgawd! - i.e., AMGD - is what this four-year-old company's meals are all about. Pledging on-time delivery and great customer service, the halal-certified brand offers a wide range of meals from vegetarian, keto, fish, meat and seafood (you can see a range of its bentos above).

Bonus: It comes up with new menus and seasonal offerings every month, so you won't get bored.

Prices: $17 for a single meal with its ALA-CARTE PASS, or $12 per meal with a GOLD PASS. AMGD works on a pay-per-use-credit system, where you can buy a certain number of meal credits called the AMGD PASS.

Choose between 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 101 meals. Tip: Delivery is free on orders above 2 credits to the same location; otherwise, it’s $2.50. Use Promo code AMGD101S3 to get 5 per cent off your first AMGD PASS!

Order on its website

FITTHREE

Feel guilty about ordering meals in because of the extra packaging? Feel less so with FITTHREE's packaging: All of it uses sustainable materials - the containers themselves are made of bagasse pulp.

Beyond that, it offers menus that change every week.

Select from Omnitarian (high protein, complex carbs), Low Carbs (high protein with plenty of vegetables), Vegetarian (fully plant-based; see one such dish above) and F45 (the official meal plan for those doing the F45 challenge).

Meals are delivered chilled and need to be kept in a fridge. Deliveries are done twice a week (Monday and Thursday).

Prices: One standard size meal cost $13.40 and one XL is $15.90. People can order just what they need, 3, 5 or 10 meals. They can keep them in the fridge for when they don't feel like cooking. No lock-in period or long term commitment, they order what they need for when they need it.

Order on its website.

Fresher

What started as just a meal prep service tailored for fitness goals, this sustainable health food company has evolved to design tasty, high-protein recipes (at least 42 grams per portion) for anyone from health-conscious families to pro athletes.

All dishes are made from scratch in small batches. Select from nutritional categories including Higher-in-Carbs, Lower-in-Carbs and Keto-Friendly

Plus, Fresher's blast-freezing method, where recipes are brought to a negative temperature immediately upon cooking, means the dishes stay fresh for three to four months with its nutrition and integrity locked in. It can deliver to your home in bulk, cutting down on carbon emissions of regular deliveries. Awesome!

Prices: Recipes start from $10.95. Just for the circuit breaker period, Fresher is offering Stay Home Specials, with each including Proper Breakfast and Pantry Bundle of four (shown) plus complimentary islandwide delivery discounts of up to $21 off.

To order, visit the site, WhatsApp Claire at 9137 0180 or email eatbetter@fresher.com.sg.

Grain

Grain's repertoire of Asian and Western dishes - all using wholesome ingredients and with thoughtful preparation - is put on rotation weekly, including Grilled Farm Fresh Chicken with herbed cherry tomato and pesto on spiced multi-grain rice and Coconut Curry Tempeh served with butterfly pea rice, broc-cauli and sesame bean sprouts.

Choose from 3, 5 or 7 meals a week - lunch, dinner or both. You can order two meals at a time, too. Just a heads up: Due to the Covid-19 situation, its weekly meal plan is so popular right now, the delivery slots are already fully booked for the week of April 20-26. Get on the waitlist for future weeks here.

Prices: On the meal plan, it works out to $9.95 per person. However, you can order a la carte meals from $10.95 to $19.95 (less for sides and desserts).

Free delivery and meal personalisation are limited to selected areas. For areas outside the Central Business District, there is a minimum order of $30 with a $9.50 delivery fee.

Call 3163 5335 or order or get started online.

Kim Paradise

Calling itself a “tingkat specialist” with more than a decade of expertise, this delivery company features mouthwatering options like premium Yi Pin Chicken Soup and Steamed White Pomfret with Soy Sauce.

What’s more, Kim Paradise prides itself on using the finest ingredients for its meals.

Price: For 20 days for two persons with three dishes plus soup is $256.80.

Go here to get started.

Mom's Cooking

The "mom" of Mom's Cooking is actually a said to be a masterchef with more than 50 years of experience (that's her face on its microwavable paper delivery containers, just SYK). So, basically, you're family's meals will be in good hand.

In addition, the recipes are made with no MSG. They use only canola oil for cooking and healthy ingredients such as fresh fish and hotel-grade prawns, which are served at least once a week.

Prices: For 20 meals for two persons, based on five meals a week, it comes to $428; for four persons, it's $749 (though you can opt for three or five meals, and just four days a week, too). Rice is optional at $32.10 and $64.20, respectively.

You can try out the service with a 10-day trial, which is roughly half the price for the 20-day options. Note: You can't skip any meals or cancel during the trial period.

To order now, go to the site.

Nutrify Meals

Nutrify Meals offers customisable and calculated macros (calories) for proteins, carbohydrates and vegetables - because, as it says, "each and every body is unique". Specifically, it provides balanced meals, freshly prepped every week and delivered chilled - though you can opt to freeze them for convenience.

Pick from four proteins, three carbohydrates and three vegetables on its site. Then, its team calculates the macronutrients as KCAL and the grammes of protein, carbohydrate, fat content per serving size.

Don't want the veggies or carbs? Not a prob. Some clients, for instance, order 1 kilogramme of cooked proteins for their family to share. Tip: It has diabetic-friendly menu items, too.

Prices: Average meals range from $7.50 to $13.70, and Nutrify offers free delivery for a minimum of $150 purchase of meals.

In case you want to do good, while eating well, check out its current promotion: For every $50 spent, two meals are sponsored to a food charity (i.e., you sponsor one meal for a food-insecure child/youth, and Nutrify matches it with another meal).

Create your meal plan on its website.

Nutrition Kitchen

Nutrition Kitchen is another food delivery service that cares about the health of the planet as well as the health of its customers: It uses only sustainable, biodegradable packaging (shown here and in the photo at top). It aims to deliver fresh food, hassle-free, so you can focus your energy on exercise or, you know, just daily life.

The menu boasts lots of variety, and there's a six-week cycle of dishes for your selection, either Balanced or Low Carb. All meals are calorie-controlled. It does daily delivery, Monday to Friday, to homes and offices.

Prices: It has 5-, 10- and 20-day plans, and prices start from $15 for each regular size meal (inclusive of delivery charge and GST) for a minimum of two meals per day. So, the 5-day plan, for instance, is from $150.

During the circuit breaker, there's a promo code for first-time customers. Use STAYHEALTHY to get $18 off your first purchase.

Order from its website. Note: Cut-off time is every Friday at 12 noon.

Ronnie's Kitchen

This tingkat catering service specialises in Chinese dishes cooked by a team of chefs passionate about delivering quality meals. It has a wide range of choices and generous servings, plus the bonus of flexibility - if your schedule changes, just give them a call one day in advance to change your delivery. Noice!

Price: For 20 days for two persons with three dishes plus soup is $223.60

To order, visit its site.

Savoury Kitchen

Savoury Kitchen's tingkat delivery service is highly rated, with customers praising its interesting dishes and flavour.

The service uses fresh, local produce in its MSG-free meals, which are usually traditional dishes with a modern twist. Every day, you'll also receive a text in the afternoon with the day's menu, so you'll have mealtime to look forward to.

Price: For 20 days for two persons with three dishes plus soup is $256.80

Order on its site.

Yeyeah Delights

Halal-certified Yeyeah Delights not only does regular tingkat meal delivery, it also offers choices like weight-loss meals and confinement meals (one is shown here; read more about those for interested pregnant women in SG).

The focus is on nutrition and health, so you can rest assured that your family is eating well. What's more, it also has a give-back programme where for every meal plan purchased, they donate a meal through the Children's Aid Society.

Price: For 20 days and two persons is $342

Head to its website to get to ordering.

