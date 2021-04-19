How to get the subtle neo-classic look right

The classic look is perhaps the most conventional style to bring out opulence in a space. Think of gold finishes, gilded elements and crystal chandeliers. But today’s neo-classic opulence is more pared down and less obvious. As the saying goes: Money talks, wealth whispers.

1. It’s all about the balance.

A little restraint goes a long way when curating your classic look. Love the baroque, decorated surfaces? Balance it with keeping the colour scheme muted or neutral. Fancy that giant crystal chandelier? Keep the material palette natural to make it shine.

PHOTO: Boca do Lobo

2. Get your historical references right.

It’s tempting to just buy something that looks classically beautiful. But to elevate the classic look, make sure you do your research – you don’t want to accidentally display a blackamoor statue in your space (yes, google it).

3. Invest in limited edition or bespoke pieces.

Bespoke furniture and objects that exist between the realm of art and design are a great way to elevate the classic look. Think of pieces from Christian Liaigre and Boca do Lobo.

PHOTO: Christian Liaigre

This article was first published in Home & Decor.