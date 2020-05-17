How to get your kids into yoga: Insta-yogi mum's 7 top tips

Hands up if you’re a mum looking for some zen for your kids? Head to the mat! Yoga is a great way for children to unwind, practise mindfulness and concentrate – just ask Laura Kasperzak , who began her yoga journey almost 20 years ago.

Today, she and her adorable daughter, Mini , have a combined following of almost 2 million on Instagram and love to wow us with their flexible moves. Plus, they look like they’re having so much fun together!

Laura and Mini were in Singapore for AIA Glow Festival last year for the first time.

Below, Laura shares seven tips on how to get your mini-me’s into the art of yoga. Namaste!

Tip #1

"I began doing yoga with my daughter when she was about 2.5 years old. I made it a daily routine to do my practice when she was around. Like most kids that age, she was super curious with what 'Mummy was doing' so it wasn't long before she was trying poses with me. I remember just getting super excited and cheering her on when she would do a downward facing dog or cobra pose."

Tip #2

"I believe that if you share something with your children, no matter what it is, it can't help but strengthen your bond with them. By doing yoga and acroyoga together, my daughter has learnt to trust me completely and have confidence in herself. The same can be said about what she has taught me."

Tip #3

"Practise yoga around your kids so they develop an interest in it and invite them to always try poses with you."

Tip #4

"Make it fun! Challenge your kids by asking questions like: 'Who can hold tree pose the longest? Can you link these three poses together with your eyes closed?'."

Tip #5

"Keep it short! My daughter didn't take a full class until she was eight."

Tip #6

"Get them their own gear. My daughter wanted her own mat, blocks and even the leggings I was wearing. It made it special to her."

Tip #7

"Be their biggest cheerleader! Praise them when they try ANYTHING!!! Reward them with as many hugs and kisses that you can give."

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.