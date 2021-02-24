How to get yourself hotel dining discounts and treat yourself good

There’s no shortage of good, cheap eats in Singapore, but sometimes you just feel like treating yourself. Hotel restaurants offer a private, relaxing environment to enjoy a special meal, albeit coming at a premium.

Fortunately, there’s a whole lot of ways to save on hotel dining, and in this article, we’ll look at why you should never pay full price again.

Marriott Hotels: 10 – 20 per cent off

Members of the free-to-join Marriott Bonvoy program will enjoy savings of 10 to 20 per cent off food and drinks at more than 2,700 restaurants and bars across Asia Pacific, 32 of which are in Singapore.

The quantum of the discount depends on your status in the Bonvoy program:

Member/Silver: 10 per cent discount

Gold: 15 per cent discount

Platinum, Titanium, Ambassador: 20 per cent

A minimum spend of U$10 is required (conversions will be done at Marriott’s internal rate, which should closely approximate the one you’ll find on Google), and there’s no need to be staying in the hotel to take advantage of the discount.

This discount does not apply to seasonal or promotional menus, festive products (e.g. Mooncakes, Christmas Hampers), takeaways, deliveries, minibar, in-room dining, private dining rooms, contracted groups and events and outdoor catering bookings held in catering venues or any restaurant booking for more than 10 persons.

Note that blackout dates apply (e.g Chinese New Year and Christmas Eve).

Participating hotels include:

Courtyard Singapore Novena

Duxton Reserve Singapore

Four Points Singapore Riverview

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

Sheraton Towers Singapore

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

St Regis Singapore

W Sentosa Cove

Westin Singapore

IHG Hotels: 20 per cent off

Members of the free-to-join IHG Rewards Club program will enjoy 20 per cent off the bill at participating restaurants and bars across Southeast Asia and South Korea.

Do note that unlike the Marriott Bonvoy discount, this only applies to food and non-alcoholic beverages. There is no need to be an in-house guest to enjoy the promotion, and the dining discount is valid for a maximum group of eight people.

Participating hotels include:

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong

InterContinental Singapore

Regent Singapore

Pan Pacific Hotels: 15 – 25 per cent off dining

Members of the free-to-join Pan Pacific Discovery program will save 15 to 25 per cent off the dining bill at Pan Pacific Hotels Group operated restaurants, regardless of whether they’re staying in the hotel.

The size of the discount depends on your status in the Discovery program:

Gold: 15 per cent discount

Platinum: 20 per cent discount

Black: 25 per cent discount

This discount is valid for food and non-alcoholic beverages, dine-in and takeaway. Up to a maximum of 10 people can enjoy the discount with a single card.

Participating hotels include:

Pan Pacific Singapore

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

PARKROYAL on Beach Road

PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road

AMEX Love Dining: Up to 50 per cent off dining

One of the biggest perks of the AMEX Platinum cards is the Love Dining program, which allows cardmembers to save up to 50 per cent off the dining bill at participating restaurants and hotels.

This perk is available on the following cards:

Card Income Requirement Annual Fee American Express Platinum Credit Card $30,000 $321 American Express Platinum Reserve Credit Card $150,000 $535 American Express Platinum Charge Card $200,000 $1,712

Both principal and supplementary cardmembers can take advantage of Love Dining discounts, which scale depending on the number of people dining. In general, you can take it that one person dines for free. For example, if two people dine, the discount is 50 per cent, if three, 35 per cent, if four, 25 per cent and so on.

A maximum of 10 people can enjoy the discount.

** 35 per cent savings when dining with two (2) friends and 15 per cent savings when dining alone apply to Conrad Centennial Singapore, Regent Singapore Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, The St. Regis Singapore and W Singapore – Sentosa Cove only. 33 per cent savings when dining with two (2) friends and 10 per cent savings when dining alone apply to Fairmont Singapore, Swissôtel The Stamford and Swissôtel Merchant Court

Each diner must order at least one qualifying food item (usually a main course) to enjoy the Love Dining discount. Do note that AMEX Love Dining perks apply to food only, not beverages.

Blackout dates apply, such as public holidays and the eve of public holidays, as well as special events like Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day. Always check whether Love Dining privileges are applicable on your chosen date when making a reservation.

Love Dining can be enjoyed at the following hotels:

Conrad Centennial Singapore

Fairmont Singapore

Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Regent Singapore

St Regis

Swissotel Merchant Court

Swissotel The Stamford

The Fullerton Bay Hotel

The Fullerton Hotel

W Singapore Sentosa Cove

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card: Various dining discounts

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a non-waivable annual fee of $642, but assuming you’re willing to pay that, you’ll find a wide selection of dining perks.

Cardmembers receive a complimentary Gourmet Collection membership, which offers a flat 25 per cent off food and beverage at the following hotels:

InterContinental Singapore

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre

Holiday Inn Express Clarke Quay

Holiday Inn Express Katong

Holiday Inn Express Orchard Road

Do note that this membership is only available in the first year. However, it can be renewed for subsequent years if the cardmember spends at least $1,000 at participating hotel restaurants.

In addition to this, cardmembers will enjoy up to 50 per cent off the weekday lunch bill at the Grand Hyatt Singapore (for meals at Pete’s Place, Oasis and StraitsKitchen). The discount is calculated based on one person dining for free; for example, two diners will save 50 per cent, three diners will save 33 per cent and so on (six diners and above enjoy 15 per cent off).

Finally, cardmembers will save 30 per cent off the bill at selected hotels in the Pan Pacific Group, namely Pan Pacific Singapore, PARKROYAL on Pickering, PARKROYAL on Beach Road and PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road.

Other options

It’s worth remembering that reservations platform Eatigo offers discounts of up to 50 per cent off numerous hotel restaurants, such as those in the M Hotel, Orchard Rendezvous, One Farrer Hotel and more.

Don’t forget Chope Deal vouchers either. A quick search shows numerous hotel restaurants on sale from anywhere between 10 to 50 per cent off, such as Oscar’s (Conrad Hotel), Summer Palace and Basilico (Regent Hotel).

Another option is the Mastercard One Dines Free program, which offers a complimentary main course when at least two main courses are ordered (the cheapest item will be free).

There are currently 43 restaurants participating in Singapore, and a handful of them reside within hotels (Cherry Garden at Mandarin Oriental, Crossroads Cafe, Lobby Lounge and Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant at Marriott Tang Plaza).

Conclusion

Hotel restaurants may have some steep mark-ups, but these discounts should help to level the playing field. Take a couple of minutes to register for the free-to-join programs – it could lead to some significant savings down the road!