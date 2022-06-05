How to have a Y2K aesthetic without feeling like a retro throwback

The Y2K aesthetic of the late ’90s and early 2000s was radically distinctive and experimental. If you’ve had the good fortune of trying out these trends the first time around, it doesn’t mean it’s passé for you to look back to your former youth as inspiration.

But instead of pulling out the clothes from your teen years, give the current trends a modern twist by paring it back with classics and everyday basics.

Here’s four trends from the noughties that we’ve identified and our modern update on it.

1. Y2K ITEM: Cargo Pants

You can’t say that you’ve fully embraced the early aughts if you don’t give cargo trousers a chance, but this time, give it a chic – not street – twist.

Cotton-blend wide- legged cargo pants, $716, Dion Lee at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Pleated cargo pants, $684, Tibi at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

PAIR IT WITH: Cotton T-shirt, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

PAIR IT WITH: Cotton shirt with ruffled detail, Erdem at Club 21 Ladies

PHOTO: Club21

PAIR IT WITH: Open-toe calfskin boots with buckle, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

PAIR IT WITH: Small lizard, gold and palladium-finish metal ear cuff, $450, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

PAIR IT WITH: Leather bracelet, Miu Miu

PHOTO: Miu Miu

Available at all Miu Miu boutiques.

PAIR IT WITH: Galop d’Hermes steel watch with Barenia calfskin strap, $5,090, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

PAIR IT WITH: Padded Cassette denim handbag, $3,990, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Available at Bottega Venetta boutiques.

2. Y2K ITEM: The Sporty Crop Top

The current way to channel the ultimate It girl style, defined by cropped tops and miniskirts, is to pair the look with oversized outerwear.

Cotton cropped top, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Available at Celine boutiques.

PAIR IT WITH: Organic denim miniskirt, $308, Ganni at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

PAIR IT WITH: Cotton oversized cropped jacket, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Available at Celine boutiques.

PAIR IT WITH: Calfskin sneakers, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Available at Celine boutiques.

PAIR IT WITH: Embellished daisy choker, Saint Laurent

PAIR IT WITH: Hoop earrings, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques.

PAIR IT WITH: J’Adior braided bracelets with tassels, $680 each, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

PAIR IT WITH: Timeless T calfskin handbag, Tod’s

PHOTO: Tod's

3. Y2K ITEM: Hip huggers

High-waist bottoms have been in fashion for years. Now, it’s time you embrace these low-slung options with a classy and understated spin.

Tech-jersey track pants, $1,458, Bottega Veneta at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Cotton and corduroy trousers, $313, Holzweiler at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

PAIR IT WITH: Cotton cropped shirt, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

PAIR IT WITH: Timeless T calfskin loafers, Tod’s

PHOTO: Tod

PAIR IT WITH: Cotton bucket hat, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

PAIR IT WITH: Mismatched earrings, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques.

PAIR IT WITH: B.Zero white gold and diamond ring, Bvlgari

PHOTO: Bvlgari

PAIR IT WITH: Sunglasses, Giorgio Armani

PHOTO: Giorgio Armani

Available at Giorgio Armani boutiques.

PAIR IT WITH: Nappa leather drawstring bucket bag, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Available at Loewe boutiques.

4. Y2K ITEM: A Sheer Top

There’s no denying that this was the sexiest season we’ve seen of late– so go ahead and wear that sheer top and bralette with confidence.

PAIR IT WITH: Sheer embellished tulle top, $1,534, Dries van Noten at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

PAIR IT WITH: String bikini top, Tory Burch

PHOTO: Tory Burch

PAIR IT WITH: Printed bra top, Tory Burch

PHOTO: Tory Burch

PAIR IT WITH: Denim jeans, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

PAIR IT WITH: Metallic calfskin ankle-strap sandals, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

PAIR IT WITH: Cat-eye sunglasses, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

PAIR IT WITH: Embellished earrings, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

PAIR IT WITH: Hair clips, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

PAIR IT WITH: Heart quilted lambskin handbag with chain sling, $7,690, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

This article was first published in Her World Online.