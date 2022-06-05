How to have a Y2K aesthetic without feeling like a retro throwback

The Y2K aesthetic of the late ’90s and early 2000s was radically distinctive and experimental. If you’ve had the good fortune of trying out these trends the first time around, it doesn’t mean it’s passé for you to look back to your former youth as inspiration.
But instead of pulling out the clothes from your teen years, give the current trends a modern twist by paring it back with classics and everyday basics.
Here’s four trends from the noughties that we’ve identified and our modern update on it.
1. Y2K ITEM: Cargo Pants
You can’t say that you’ve fully embraced the early aughts if you don’t give cargo trousers a chance, but this time, give it a chic – not street – twist.
Cotton-blend wide- legged cargo pants, $716, Dion Lee at Net-a-porter
Pleated cargo pants, $684, Tibi at Net-a-porter
PAIR IT WITH: Cotton T-shirt, Loewe
PAIR IT WITH: Cotton shirt with ruffled detail, Erdem at Club 21 Ladies
PAIR IT WITH: Open-toe calfskin boots with buckle, Louis Vuitton
PAIR IT WITH: Small lizard, gold and palladium-finish metal ear cuff, $450, Hermes
PAIR IT WITH: Leather bracelet, Miu Miu
Available at all Miu Miu boutiques.
PAIR IT WITH: Galop d’Hermes steel watch with Barenia calfskin strap, $5,090, Hermes
PAIR IT WITH: Padded Cassette denim handbag, $3,990, Bottega Veneta
Available at Bottega Venetta boutiques.
2. Y2K ITEM: The Sporty Crop Top
The current way to channel the ultimate It girl style, defined by cropped tops and miniskirts, is to pair the look with oversized outerwear.
Cotton cropped top, Celine
Available at Celine boutiques.
PAIR IT WITH: Organic denim miniskirt, $308, Ganni at Net-a-porter
PAIR IT WITH: Cotton oversized cropped jacket, Celine
Available at Celine boutiques.
PAIR IT WITH: Calfskin sneakers, Celine
Available at Celine boutiques.
PAIR IT WITH: Embellished daisy choker, Saint Laurent
PAIR IT WITH: Hoop earrings, Louis Vuitton
Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques.
PAIR IT WITH: J’Adior braided bracelets with tassels, $680 each, Dior
PAIR IT WITH: Timeless T calfskin handbag, Tod’s
3. Y2K ITEM: Hip huggers
High-waist bottoms have been in fashion for years. Now, it’s time you embrace these low-slung options with a classy and understated spin.
Tech-jersey track pants, $1,458, Bottega Veneta at Net-a-porter
Cotton and corduroy trousers, $313, Holzweiler at Net-a-porter
PAIR IT WITH: Cotton cropped shirt, Celine
PAIR IT WITH: Timeless T calfskin loafers, Tod’s
PAIR IT WITH: Cotton bucket hat, Celine
PAIR IT WITH: Mismatched earrings, Louis Vuitton
Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques.
PAIR IT WITH: B.Zero white gold and diamond ring, Bvlgari
PAIR IT WITH: Sunglasses, Giorgio Armani
Available at Giorgio Armani boutiques.
PAIR IT WITH: Nappa leather drawstring bucket bag, Loewe
Available at Loewe boutiques.
4. Y2K ITEM: A Sheer Top
There’s no denying that this was the sexiest season we’ve seen of late– so go ahead and wear that sheer top and bralette with confidence.
PAIR IT WITH: Sheer embellished tulle top, $1,534, Dries van Noten at Net-a-porter
PAIR IT WITH: String bikini top, Tory Burch
PAIR IT WITH: Printed bra top, Tory Burch
PAIR IT WITH: Denim jeans, Celine
PAIR IT WITH: Metallic calfskin ankle-strap sandals, Saint Laurent
PAIR IT WITH: Cat-eye sunglasses, Saint Laurent
PAIR IT WITH: Embellished earrings, Saint Laurent
PAIR IT WITH: Hair clips, Louis Vuitton
PAIR IT WITH: Heart quilted lambskin handbag with chain sling, $7,690, Chanel
This article was first published in Her World Online.