How haze affects babies: What doctors want you to know

The haze is officially back in Singapore, says the National Environment Agency. Caused by persistent hotspots in Sumatra, Indonesia, the return of the haze leaves parents wondering how the haze affects babies' health.

When the haze arrives, paediatricians usually see an increase in the number of children with viral respiratory infections and asthma exacerbations.

Although the haze doesn't cause viral infections, it does affect babies' health.

It weakens the bodies' natural defences to diseases by damaging the mucous membranes and increasing inflammation, says Dr Natalie Epton, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at International Paediatric Clinic.