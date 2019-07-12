How to help your child not give up on music lessons

You can introduce your child to music lessons from literally any age, with schools accepting students from 0-6 years old and upwards.

As your little one grows older you notice his/her lack of interest, or you don't see the instrument being picked up as often.

A question that might pop into your head is "should I let my child quit music lessons?"

But know you're not alone. In fact, a study conducted by the King's College London in 2009 suggested many students drop out of music school from 11 years old.

The main reasons included lack of motivation, not sensing any progress, a dislike of practice, and not having any friends who also played.

On the other hand, 39 per cent of children expressed they wanted to continue lessons.

A couple of the inhibiting factors include not being able to afford the lessons and not being able to juggle it alongside schoolwork.

Giving up on music lessons sends an important and lasting message to your child-it's okay to stop something if it's difficult, and not worth pursuing.

Encouraging your little one that music is fun can develop perseverance and persistency.

Here are some of the ways you can help your child keep up with music lessons.

1. FIND OUT HOW YOUR CHILD FEELS ABOUT CONTINUING WITH MUSIC LESSONS

There could be all sorts of reasons why your child doesn't want to continue.