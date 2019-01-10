How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)

There are many reasons to hire a domestic helper in Singapore. You might be a new family with young children and two working parents.

You might be looking for help to take care of your aging parents who may need more attention than you can afford to give them due to your work commitments.

Or may you just need someone to maintain the house and cook your meals while you’re busy earning those big bucks at work.

Whatever the reasons, hiring a domestic worker is a relatively straightforward business – at least, when it comes to how much it’ll cost you.

MAID EMPLOYMENT AGENCY FEES IN SINGAPORE

The following are to be paid directly to the domestic helper’s employment agency.

Type of fees Cost Maid agency fees Between $100 and $2,000 Settling in (for first-time helpers) $75 Work permit application $30 Work permit issuance $30 Foreign Domestic Worker Levy $265 (or $60 with concessions) Security deposit $5,500 Maid insurance (Minimum medical coverage of $15,000 and personal accident coverage of $60,000) $284 Total Between $6,079 and $6,384

Thus the total amount you should expect to pay upfront would be anything between $500 and $2,684 (excluding security deposit) depending on the maid agency, whether you qualify for the levy concessions, and whether it’s your helper’s first time in Singapore or not.

FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKER LEVY CONCESSION

Currently, there are three categories under the Foreign Domestic Worker levy concessions that allow you to pay the monthly levy of $60 instead of the usual $265. They are:

Young Child/Grandchild Scheme

If there is a child or grandchild who is a Singapore Citizen, 16 years old or younger and living with you.

Aged Person Scheme

If there is an elderly family member who is a Singapore Citizen, 65 years old and above and living with you. Just note that from 1 Apr 2019, the qualifying age for the aged person scheme will be raised from 65 to 67. This is in light of improving life expectancy and health of Singaporeans.

Person With Disabilities (PWD) Scheme