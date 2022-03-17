How I lost my eyebrows and survived the disaster

Eyebrows. We would be nothing without them, be it those overplucked skinny brows or fluffy, bushy eyebrows. By now, you’d know that having properly trimmed eyebrows that suit your face can make or break your entire look.

Alas, 13 year-old me knew nothing about how to trim my eyebrows, or why they were that big a deal to begin with.

Having gone through being browless (and I mean zero brow hair) for a good four months, I know that it can be a painful path to redemption.

The search for products to help with hair growth is just as difficult. Read on to find out why you should never trust anyone (besides brow experts) to pluck your eyebrows for you, the life-saving products I used to regain my confidence, and the best eyebrow pencils and gels for killer brows.

Why my mother is no longer allowed to touch my eyebrows

Most of us probably looked up to our mum as our first image of beauty, and I was no exception. I remember gawking at her as she applied her lipstick in the minuscule mirror in the driver’s seat, enchanted and excited to finally have a go one day. But there was always one question in the back of my mind: Where were her eyebrow hairs?

Growing up, I never struggled in the hair department – I had a decent amount of hair on my head, my brows were pretty bushy and my lashes looked alright. I distinctly remember the day I decided that it was time for me to get my brows shaped and trimmed.

One of the popular girls in my secondary school had just gotten her brows shaped and it looked so natural, and I wanted mine to be just like hers. Since I was no expert in brow shaping, who else to turn to but my mother?

Trim them, shape them and show me how to fill in my eyebrows – these were the three requests I told her and she agreed to. The first few plucks were painful, but tolerable. Cut to 10 minutes later, I took the mirror to get a glimpse of her handiwork and I was mortified. Not one single strand of brow hair was left. I was beyond devastated.

Her only response was that this was how it’s supposed to be done, that I had to have all my brow hairs removed and start off on a clean slate. I left her room feeling empty, with just a stubby orangey-brown brow pencil that clearly hadn’t been used in years. I should have known better than to trust someone who had no brow hairs to begin with.

The road to redemption

Thankfully, the Internet was at my disposal and I spent hours researching how to get my eyebrows back and quicken the process. I refused to go to school, let alone out of the house, looking the way I did. That chubby brow pencil did not help to soften the blow of having lost my eyebrows.

The first thing I found was argan oil, a vitamin E-rich oil that helps to improve hair growth and nourish hair. Once the hairs started to grow out bit by bit, I religiously applied the OGX Renewing+ argan oil onto the miniscule hairs every night. It took about a month for me to notice the significant difference in brow hair growth.

Here’s a trick: Don’t just rub argan oil into your eyebrow area. Use a spoolie brush to coat each hair for maximum results.

Next, you’ll need a reliable brow pencil that actually matches your brow colour. This cannot be overlooked or underestimated, no matter what. Speaking from experience, finding a brow pencil that’s just right for you is as tricky as learning which brow shape works best. Easiest solution? Get a brow pencil that’s one shade lighter and follow your natural eyebrow shape. I chanced upon the Innisfree Auto Eyebrow Pencil during my desperate search for an eyebrow pencil and haven’t looked back since. And if you’re going for the au naturale look, eyebrow gel it is.

It took about a year and a half for my brows to finally take shape (no pun intended). After many overplucking mishaps, I can confidently say that I am finally at a point where my brows have never looked better. My advice is to be patient – like all things in life, give it time – and to always shape your brows yourself. Trust me.

These are the brow products I swear by:

OGX Renewing+ Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil (100ml), $16.90

Innisfree Auto Eyebrow Pencil, $6

Essence, Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel

Essence, Lash and Brow Gel Mascara

This article was first published in Her World Online.