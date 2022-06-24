How to inject flair into your black and white wardrobe

Let’s face it. Trends come and go but the timeless combination of black and white in an outfit will never go out of style. Above all, the combo is always elegant and sophisticated, and who wouldn’t want that?

If you’re looking for style inspo on how to jazz up your minimalistic closet, we’ve got you covered.

1. Get playful with optical prints that lend vibrant exuberance

Bold patterns create a stunning visual effect, whether it’s a black and white checks or asymmetrical lines across the whole blouse. If you’re unsure about incorporating prints into your ensemble, start small — a pair of shorts, handbag or a black-and-white belt.

Tip : You can also keep it dynamic with matching accessories that are just as bold.

Graphic-Print Halterneck Top, $479, Rick Owens at Farfetch

Striped Stretched Jersey Top, about $283, Commission at Net-A-Porter

Monogram Jacquard Logo-Buckle Belt, $475, Balmain at Farfetch

The Curve Bag, S$2,195, Alexander McQueen

Viv' Rangers Strass Stitch Leather Loafers, S$2,500, Roger Vivier at Mytheresa

Jacquard Miniskirt With Sequin Embellishment, $3,800, Dolce&Gabbana

2. Elevate classics with colour blocking for a modern take

Don’t be afraid to amp up the strict colour codes with a dash of colour. It creates visual interest and brightens up an otherwise safe combo.

Contrast Tailored Blazer, $119, Zara

Poplin Shirt, $2,140, Prada

Jacquard-Knit Dress, $3,781, Alexander McQueen at Net-a-Porter

Foxy 9-Karat Gold, Silver, Enamel And Rock Crystal Earring, $567, Bea Bongiasca at Net-a-Porter

Essex Leather Knee-High Boots, $2,750, Balenciaga at Mytheresa

Eva 120mm Pumps, $776, Le Silla at Farfetch

3. Do it right with rich fabrics and gold accents.

Once you’ve mastered the game of adding colour to your ensemble, consider mixing up your clothes with different types of fabrics. A silk blouse with black denim jeans or a knit sweater with satin skirt. You can also get fancy and break out the bling for some major shine.

Short Woollen Jacket, $4,600, Dolce&Gabbana

Short Knit Skirt With Balmain Monogram, $1,190, Balmain

Opyum Twist Cuff Bracelet In Metal. $1,060, Saint Laurent

Flat Metal Necklace, $39.90, Zara

Sparkling Double Hoop Earrings, $149, Pandora

Triple Toes Sandals In Python Effect Leather With G Heel, $1,300, Givenchy

Waist Bag, $29.95, H&M

4. Take on animal prints balanced with polished extras

If you’re feeling adventurous, show some spunk and pair clashing prints to keep things exciting. Not for the faint-hearted.

Animal Print Satin Dress With Cut-Out Detail, $69.90, Zara

Venus Leopard-Print Satin Pumps, $857, The Attico at Net-a-Porter

Animal-Print Mini Dress, $435, Self-Portrait at Mytheresa

Balconette Bikini Top, S$24.95, H&M

Animal-Print Logo Crossbody Bag, $878, Nº21 at Farfetch

This article was first published Harper's Bazaar Singapore.