How to install a handheld bidet spray in 5 simple steps

A bidet spray, also known as health faucet, is a triggered water nozzle that is installed next to the water closet. It is similar to a kitchen sink spray and can be used to clean the toilet floor and wall.

The cost of supply and installation of a bidet spray in Singapore is not cheap, as it costs around $120 to $150 per toilet.

Since the installation process is fairly easy (as it only involves installing an additional T-valve to the water valve), you can easily install one yourself within half an hour without the help of a plumber! In this way, you can save around $100, since the cost of the T-valve and the bidet spray is around $50!

Tools needed

Spanner or Wrench T-Valve Bidet Spray PTFE Seal Tape or Plumber's Tape Scissors

Step 1: Turn Off the Water Supply

PHOTO: Renonation

Make sure that the water supply valve, located at the wall next to your water closet, is turned off before you start the installation.

Step 2: Disconnect the Water Supply Hose from the Fill Valve

PHOTO: Renonation

Locate the fill valve underneath the water closet. Unscrew the water supply hose with the spanner from the fill valve.

Step 3: Connect the T-Valve to the Fill Valve

PHOTO: Renonation

Note that the flat rubber washer should be inside the top of the T-valve.

Wrap the PTFE seal tape around the T-valve threads, located at the bottom of the T-valve. The PTFE seal tape will help to lubricate the connection and allowing the T-valve to be screwed tighter with the water supply hose later. Screw the top of the T-valve onto the fill valve with the spanner.

Tip: To prevent leaks and for a tighter, water tight connection, wrap a few rounds of the PTFE seal tape around the threads for all the connections. Read how to use the PTFE seal tape properly here.

Step 4: Connect the Water Supply Hose to the T-Valve

Screw the water supply hose to the bottom of the T-valve, which has been wrapped with the PTFE seal tape.

Step 5: Connect the bidet spray to the T-valve

PHOTO: Renonation

Connect one end of the bidet hose to the side of the T-valve. Remember to turn on the water supply prior use!

Finally, check for water leaks by turning on the bidet spray!

Tip: To avoid drilling, use drywall screws, anchors or even the heavy duty, double sided tape to attach the holster holder to the wall.

This article was first published in Renonation.