How to invest in the right designer bags that will increase in value

Known as the “holy trinity” when it comes to designer handbags, heritage fashion houses Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton have long been considered the unequivocal brands to turn to.

There is constant demand for bags such as the Chanel Flap, the Chanel 2.55, Louis Vuitton’s Speedy or Neverfull, and of course, Hermes’ iconic Birkin and Kelly bags.

Certain to grow in value over time, these highly coveted bags have an excellent track record in the resale market to further prove its long standing power.

According to an article published by Forbes, the Hermes Kelly’s value has increased by 129 per cent in the last decade while Chanel’s flap bags have accelerated in value by 132 per cent.

Although highly expensive, these bags are extremely valuable precisely because of how difficult they are to procure (don’t get us started on those notorious Hermes waitlists) – Louis Vuitton’s Neverfull often sells out in mere minutes after being posted on the brand’s website.

So once you’ve set your sights on a piece you love, purchase it with the comforting notion that you’ll be making your hard-earned money back in due time.