How Jennie, Jisoo & other celebs wear Very Peri, Pantone's 2022 colour of the year

Long before Pantone revealed Very Peri as the Colour of the Year for 2022, our favourite celebs have been sporting the pleasing periwinkle blue hue in their #OOTDs.

According to Pantone, the universal colour authority, Very Peri is “the happiest and warmest of all the blue hues” and it exhibits a “carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit”. Since we all need a mood boost in 2022, we are very much in agreement with Very Peri.

If you haven’t given this colour a go, now’s a good time to explore ways to incorporate Very Peri into your outfits. Below, take inspiration from various stylish celebs, from K-pop stars including Jennie and Jisoo to local faces such as Rebecca Lim and Rui En, as they show us creative ways of jazzing up our ensembles with Very Peri.

Jennie

Perfect for lounging in, Jennie‘s stay-in set goes maximum impact on the Very Peri trend.

Sports life hoodie, $79, 361° on Zalora

PHOTO: 361° on Zalora

Jisoo

Exude youthful, varsity vibes like Jisoo by pairing a high-neck sweater with a short pleated skirt.

Batwing sleeve sweater, $65.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Shin Min-A

Jazz up your look with a pair of embellished pointy heels, like Shin Min-A did.

Woven slingback pumps, $53.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Rebecca Lim

Rebecca colourblocked her cold weather-friendly outfit, creating a striking OOTD that leaves a lasting impression.

Straight cotton trousers, $55.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Aisyah Aziz

Or go for baby steps and ease your way into the trend by incorporating the colour into your bags and accessories department, like how Aisyah did here.

Stud sign shoulder bag, $49, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

Yoyo Cao

Yoyo‘s matching set looks classic and elegant, showing us that Very Peri is deserving of a spot in every stylish woman’s wardrobe.

Sustainable button up cardigan, $34.90, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Fann Wong

Follow Fann’s footsteps and add a dose of youthful spirit to your outfit in the form of an argyle cardigan.

High neck boxy knitted jumper in lilac argyle​, $101.90, Annorlunda on Asos

PHOTO: Asos

Kimberly Wang

Go all out like Kimberly and don a Very Peri party-ready ensemble that’s sure to turn heads.

3-pack hair claws, $17.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Iman Fandi

Iman‘s fuss-free party frock is equal parts fun and flirty — perfect for festive partying.

Cielle smocked off shoulder maxi dress, $59.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

