How to keep wires out of sight and out of mind at home

PHOTO: Pixabay
Vinnie Wong
theAsianparent

Technology makes our lives so much better (when it works).

But one of the biggest drawbacks homeowners discovered is the sheer amount of wires and cables needed to power your home's gadgets.

To stop your home from looking like a dreary castle from a Disney film, here are simple cable management ideas to keep your home looking sharp and sleek.

5 simple cable management ideas to stop wires sprawling throughout the house:

1. TAPE WIRES ALONG DESKS

As far as cable management ideas go for home offices, there will always be a sea of wires to manage.

Instead of letting them unseemingly dangle over the edge in plain sight, you can tape them along the frames of the desk. This way, all the cables are gathered neatly and aren't visible.

If this proves impossible, make your own DIY baseboard to cover pesky lamp wires and the sort.

2. INVEST IN CABLE TIES

If you've settled where you'll keep certain gadgets and applications like printers or TV's, then the wires won't be going anywhere.

You can afford to use cable ties to bunch all the cables together. When they're more compact, it's easier to feed them all through desk grommets.

3. CREATE A DIY CABLE CHARGING STATION

The best cable management ideas combine function and style in one go. Creating a DIY charging station in a decorative box adds colour to shelves while also being extremely handy to keep our devices topped up.

Or if you have a spare drawer that isn't being used, you can use it as a discrete charging station.

4. SIFT THROUGH YOUR PILE OF WIRES

The first thing to remember about cable management ideas is you only want to be dealing with essentials. If there are any cables that are past their usefulness expiry date, then it's time to part ways.

You might have a hidden drawer or a box that's rammed with these outcasted cables.

Go through it and keep only what you actually need. But the chances are, many of these cables haven't seen the light of day in a while. A rule of thumb when deciding what to keep and chuck is to ask yourself if you needed that wire in the past 6 months. If the answer is no, then you know what must be done.

5. USE CABLE RUNAWAYS ALONG THE WALL

Cables, clutter, begone

Sometimes, there just aren't enough plug points in strategic parts of your house. So you have no choice but to run a longer cable or extension from the nearest power socket.

But this can create a trip hazard while leaving snaking wires running across your home.

Discrete cable runways can house these cables along the edges of the walls so it's not so obvious. And you can spray paint it so it's the same colour as your backdrops for full incognito effect.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
Lifestyle Lifehacks

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home

SERVICES