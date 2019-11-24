How to keep wires out of sight and out of mind at home

Technology makes our lives so much better (when it works).
But one of the biggest drawbacks homeowners discovered is the sheer amount of wires and cables needed to power your home's gadgets.
To stop your home from looking like a dreary castle from a Disney film, here are simple cable management ideas to keep your home looking sharp and sleek.
5 simple cable management ideas to stop wires sprawling throughout the house:
1. TAPE WIRES ALONG DESKS
As far as cable management ideas go for home offices, there will always be a sea of wires to manage.
Instead of letting them unseemingly dangle over the edge in plain sight, you can tape them along the frames of the desk. This way, all the cables are gathered neatly and aren't visible.
If this proves impossible, make your own DIY baseboard to cover pesky lamp wires and the sort.
2. INVEST IN CABLE TIES
If you've settled where you'll keep certain gadgets and applications like printers or TV's, then the wires won't be going anywhere.
You can afford to use cable ties to bunch all the cables together. When they're more compact, it's easier to feed them all through desk grommets.
3. CREATE A DIY CABLE CHARGING STATION
The best cable management ideas combine function and style in one go. Creating a DIY charging station in a decorative box adds colour to shelves while also being extremely handy to keep our devices topped up.
Or if you have a spare drawer that isn't being used, you can use it as a discrete charging station.
4. SIFT THROUGH YOUR PILE OF WIRES
This article was first published in theAsianparent.