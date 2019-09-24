How to keep your bathroom clean longer

PHOTO: Pixabay
Luisa Wong
Cromly

Your bathroom is not just your home's most important room to keep clean, it is also one of the most difficult to keep pristine for a long time.

No matter how long you've been on your knees scrubbing the tile floor off with grime or brushing the toilet bowl countless of times, it only takes a day or two to keep it unblemished.

However, there are things you can do to keep your bathroom clean longer than you expect.

Adopt these habits and you can avoid cleaning your bathroom for longer while keeping it clean enough for you to use it.

1. KEEP THE TILES DRY 

PHOTO: Unsplash

Not wiping your floor post-shower is a big no-no.

Water gets into the grout and stains your tiles over time.

What you need to do is wipe off the excess water on your tub or the bathroom floor.

This method will also reduce the risk of slips and falls because of the slippery wet floor.

2. REMOVE YOUR BAR SOAP FROM THE SINK 

PHOTO: Unsplash

Your grimy soap dish might be the cause of dirt and sud in your sink.

Use a liquid soap pump instead or a hands-free soap dispenser to keep your countertops cleaner.

3. ALWAYS FLUSH THE TOILET

Flushing every time will help you avoid dirt and smell buildup in the bathroom.

You can also use "clean as you flush" products so that you won't have to scrub your toilet bowl often.

4. USE A DRAIN COVER 

One of the trickiest part of cleaning the bathroom is fishing out strands of hair and soap scum out of the drain. 

To prevent this from taking so much of your time, use a rubber drain cover that will help you easily pick up any scum that didn't fall through the drain and quickly throw it to the bin.

5. WIPE YOUR COUNTER AFTER EVERY MAKEUP SESH 

PHOTO: Pixabay

Makeup can also be a source of dirt on your bathroom counters.

It takes a lot of work just to remove makeup stains from counters and corking.

Instead of leaving bits of powder that fall of your brush every time you do your makeup, clean it right away by wiping it off with a wet toilet paper or paper towel.

By doing so, you can keep your counter cleaner and much easier to scrub when you do deep cleaning of the bathroom.

6. DO NOT ALLOW SHOWER CURTAIN BUILDUP 

Keep your vinyl shower curtain clean by spraying its bottom with bleach-containing cleaners several times a month.

This will keep soap scum, water particles, and mildew at bay.

7. KEEP A STASH OF BAKING SODA IN YOUR BATHROOM 

PHOTO: Pixabay

A sprinkle of this Holy Grail whenever you flush your toilet will lessen the grime buildup.

Make sure that you keep a stash of this all-purpose cleaner in your bathroom supplies bin so that you can easily access it whenever you need it.

This article was first published in Cromly.

More about
Home works

