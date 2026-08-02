How to keep your car safe when driving overseas

Driving in an unfamiliar environment comes with different road conditions, parking arrangements and security risks. Fortunately, a little preparation can go a long way in reducing the chances of theft, damage or unexpected problems during your journey.

Here are some practical tips to help keep your car safe while driving overseas.

Check your car before you leave

Before setting off, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check your tyre pressure and tread depth, engine oil, coolant, brake fluid and windscreen washer fluid. Confirm that all lights are working properly and that your battery is in good condition.

Taking the time to inspect your car before your trip can reduce the likelihood of breakdowns and make your journey more enjoyable.

Make sure your documents are in order

Before crossing the border, ensure you have all the necessary documents required for your journey. This may include your driving licence, passport, vehicle registration details and any documents required by your insurer for overseas travel.

Keep these documents in a safe place that is easily accessible, but avoid leaving them unattended inside your vehicle when you're away.

Park in well-lit and secure areas

Where you park can make a significant difference to your car's safety.

Whenever possible, choose well-lit car parks with CCTV surveillance or security personnel. Although secure parking may cost slightly more, it can provide greater peace of mind, especially if you're leaving your vehicle for several hours or overnight.

Avoid parking in isolated areas where your car may be left unattended for long periods.

Don't leave valuables in plain sight

Visible valuables are one of the biggest attractions for opportunistic thieves.

Items such as laptops, handbags, mobile phones, cameras and shopping bags should never be left on the seats or dashboard. If you need to leave belongings in your car, store them in the boot before arriving at your destination so others don't see you placing valuables inside.

The safest option is always to bring valuable items with you whenever possible.

Always lock your car

It may sound obvious, but it's a step that's sometimes overlooked.

Before walking away, make sure all doors are locked, the windows are fully closed and the boot is properly secured. Even if you're stopping for just a few minutes, never leave your car unlocked or the engine running unattended.

Taking a few extra seconds to double-check can prevent unnecessary problems.

Consider using anti-theft devices

Visible anti-theft devices can discourage would-be thieves.

Accessories such as steering wheel locks, wheel clamps or GPS tracking systems add another layer of security and may encourage criminals to move on to an easier target.

While no device can completely eliminate the risk of theft, visible deterrents can help protect your vehicle.

Stay alert to common scams

When travelling in unfamiliar areas, remain cautious if strangers approach you claiming that something is wrong with your car or attempting to distract you.

If you genuinely suspect a mechanical issue, stop only when it is safe to do so, preferably in a busy, well-lit location. Staying aware of your surroundings can help reduce the risk of distraction thefts or other opportunistic crimes.

Keep an emergency kit in your car

Unexpected situations can happen on any road trip.

A basic emergency kit should include a torch, first-aid kit, portable tyre inflator, jumper cables, phone charging cable and drinking water. Having these essentials readily available can make dealing with minor incidents much easier while you wait for assistance if required.

Know what your insurance covers

Before travelling overseas, review your motor insurance policy to understand what protection is available outside Singapore.

Find out whether your policy includes overseas coverage, roadside assistance and towing services. Knowing who to contact in the event of an accident or breakdown can save valuable time during an emergency.

Drive defensively in unfamiliar places

Road rules, driving habits and traffic conditions can differ from one country to another.

Drive at a safe speed, maintain a safe following distance and avoid unnecessary risks. Using a navigation app can also help you stay on your planned route and reduce the chances of accidentally entering unfamiliar or restricted areas.

Staying calm and alert allows you to react more effectively to changing road conditions.

Enjoy the journey with peace of mind

Driving overseas offers the freedom to explore new places at your own pace, but it's important to remember that preparation is just as important as the destination.

Simple habits such as parking in secure locations, keeping valuables out of sight, checking your vehicle before departure and understanding your insurance coverage can greatly reduce the chances of encountering problems along the way.

With the right precautions in place, you can spend less time worrying about your car and more time enjoying the journey.

Frequently asked questions

Is it safe to drive my Singapore-registered car overseas?

Yes, provided you comply with the destination country's entry requirements and road regulations. Before travelling, ensure your vehicle is roadworthy and that you have all the necessary documents.

What should I keep in my car during an overseas road trip?

A basic emergency kit should include a first-aid kit, torch, portable tyre inflator, jumper cables, phone charger, drinking water and any essential vehicle documents.

Is a steering wheel lock worth using?

A steering wheel lock is a visible anti-theft device that can deter opportunistic thieves. While it cannot guarantee your car won't be stolen, it provides an additional layer of security.

[[nid:740370]]

This article was first published in Motorist.