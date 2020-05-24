How to keep your clothes mould free

With social distancing and WFH arrangements still in place (at least till June 1), half of your closet wouldn't see the light of day anytime soon.

After all, our balmy weather would render most of us working in our comfy pyjamas (with the exception of dressing up for business e-meetings, of course).

Furthermore, Singapore's humidity isn't exactly an ideal environment for our favourite fashion pieces.

The dense climate caused by high moisture levels, microscopic fungi and bacteria in the air can be detrimental to items made of leather and silk, causing them to turn mouldy.

Don't fret. Here, we have three fuss-free steps on how you can properly stow away your clothes.

Step 1: Pull out clothes that you hardly wear

PHOTO: Unsplash

Start off by organising your wardrobe. While you go through every single article of clothing, ask yourself this: "Will I wear this now?"

If the answer is yes, put it back. Otherwise, take it out and set it aside.

Step 2: Pack the separated pile

PHOTO: Unsplash

Pack the items that you've pulled out from the closet into an air-tight bag, and stow them away. This would allow more room for your everyday clothes to "breathe", as the additional space would promote ventilation, which helps to prevent mould from forming.

Pro tip: Opt for travel compression bags, which can be easily purchased on websites like Shopee and Lazada, to stow your clothes.

Step 3: Use a moisture absorber

Disposable dehumidifiers, like Thirsty Hippo, work wonders in drawing out excess moisture. They contain calcium chloride, an anhydrous salt that reacts with water, effectively trapping it.

Place one in your current wardrobe to reduce the amount of moisture circulating in it. For optimal results, do remember to replace it once every two months.

This article was first published in Her World Online.