How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cromly

Keeping your home clean and fresh when you have pets can be really challenging.

Sure, they make a great companion but they leave quite a mess.

Balls of pet fur and hair, urine stains, or droppings here and there are all problems that all pet lovers and owners face on a daily basis. 

If you share your home with a pet, fur not! You can still make your home pet-friendly with these easy and practical tips:

BATHE THEM REGULARLY

PHOTO: Pixabay

Part of being a fur parent is bathing your pets regularly.

Have them groomed as well to minimise the dirt they've accumulated over time. Or if you are not keen on having them groomed, you can give them regular quick wash downs with water.

Also, when they are done bathing, keep them first in an area with an easy-to-clean floor.

CLEAN THEIR LITTER BOXES, BEDDINGS, CAGES REGULARLY

Aside from cleaning your pet, it is best to clean their own corner to avoid having a smelly home.

Dirty spots do not only lead to a foul odour in your home but might also cause discomfort to you and your pets, as well as germ build-up that can cause diseases.

Don't forget about the bowls and toys too as these can harbour germs if they are not regularly cleaned.

GET A VACUUM CLEANER 

PHOTO: Pixabay

Oh for your pet's sake, get a pet-appropriate vacuum cleaner that can pick up even the peskiest hair and help banish pet odours.

You might want to choose a vacuum with an extra-strong suction, filter, and a good brush to pull out furs and balls of hair rather than just merely having it glide on the floor. And be sure to clean the filter regularly!

GIVE THEM AN OLD BLANKIE 

PHOTO: Unsplash

If your pet loves a certain spot to sleep aside from his bed, try putting down an old blankie or towel in that spot-something that matches the decor in the area.

This way, you can encourage your fur baby to sleep on his own place because of the added layer of comfort you give him.

REMOVE URINE AND VOMIT STAINS IMMEDIATELY 

PHOTO: Pixabay

Do not let the urine or vomit stain stay for more than 24 hours. 

Make sure that you clean that up quickly and thoroughly to eliminate not just odours but other possible microorganisms that might contaminate your space.

There are certain products that can neutralise pet odours so that the uric acid from urine won't linger.

WASH YOUR PILLOWS AND COVERS REGULARLY 

PHOTO: Pixabay

Dogs and cats like to lurk around your house, even sit on your favourite sofa or lie down on your cushions.

Do little laundry every day and allow yourself the time to clean things like pillows, throw blankets, and curtains that can get covered in pet fur and hair.

You don't want to spread allergens, right?

CHOOSE THE RIGHT AIR FRESHENING PRODUCT

PHOTO: Pixabay 

You can also opt to have air fresheners in your home.

However, there are essential oils and other products that might harm your pets, especially cats and birds.

Make sure that the products you'll choose are safe for your pets by asking the vet or reading the labels carefully.

This article was first published in Cromly

More about
Home works

