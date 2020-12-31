How to keep your New Year's resolutions effectively

Avoid making your lifestyle choices the topic at dinner conversations if you don’t want to feel judged or disempowered. Here’s how to stick to new year’s resolutions, as advised by an expert.

That is just one of the many ways to make sure you stick to your 2021 resolutions. Counsellor and coach, Ralitza Peeva, explains more.

1. Be Honest

PHOTO: Pexels

One way to not break “New Year’s resolutions” by February is to be honest with yourself.

Before embarking on the journey to the gym, changing your diet or limiting the time you spend on your phone, ask yourself “What’s the payoff for being stuck in my habit?” People usually find a certain comfort or reward in their old behaviours.

If you can replace that soothing effect with something more constructive or healthy, you have a better chance of staying motivated.

2. Make it Achievable

PHOTO: Pexels

Often, after periods of procrastination, people get overly ambitious and start making so many resolutions that the sheer number of changes they plan to embark on overwhelms them – and they slip quickly back to the usual routine.

So, make your list small and achievable.

3. Take Practical Steps

PHOTO: Pexels

Think what would be the practical first step to achieve your goal. If you want to change your way of eating, pick a week’s worth of easy recipes, not gourmet meals that take hours of preparation.

If you plan to start exercising, consider what movement most appeals to you: walking, yoga or a spin class? Once you decide, call a friend to be your workout buddy – people tend to be more consistent when they’re accountable to someone else.

4. Learn to Say "No"

PHOTO: Pexels

Every time you say “yes” to someone or something, you say “no” to yourself.

For example, it will be easier to stick to that new exercise routine if you go to bed a bit earlier, and going to bed earlier is possible only if you say “no” to weeknights out with friends or to your over-demanding boss.

Finally, surround yourself with people who support you rather than to discuss the futility of your efforts. If you notice that someone is questioning your decisions, limit the amount of time you spend with him or her.