How to keep your relationship strong during Covid-19

Since the announcement of the Circuit Breaker extension on April 21, there has been a collective sigh of frustration from many unmarried Singaporean couples who have already been physically apart for 3 weeks.

The extension, while necessary to stem coronavirus' spread in the local community, means an additional 4 weeks of separation, after all.

So, what can you do to keep the spark alive if you're one of the many who have been "forced" to be in a long-distance relationship on the tiny island of Singapore?

Below, find tips that'll help create intimate and joyful moments that you and your partner can both share from afar.

Send each other little surprises

Nothing says romance quite like the element of surprise.

With the endless array of service options available, you can remind your partner of your love with surprise doorstep deliveries-anything from balloons and food from their favourite restaurant to flowers, care packages, and even groceries (remember to use a credit card that'll reward your shopping).

You could even play dinner roulette and order dinner for each other's family (or any other meal, in fact).

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you're on a budget, you can create a DIY care package. It could be something you've baked, made, or written (love letters), for example.

Ultimately, if contactless delivery is an option, you can arrange to have it sent to your loved one. Courier services, like Lalamove and Grab, are available so you don't have to break the law to deliver that surprise package.

Keep the lines of communication open

It might be tempting to let your relationship stall by the wayside till you're reunited, but think of relationships like plants: without water, they wither.

Keep the lines of communication open; stay updated on the things happening in each other's lives. Share what you're doing, or the books you've been reading, no matter how insignificant you might think it is.

Doing this not only lets your partner know that they're on your mind 24/7, but it also helps strengthen your emotional connection to your partner.

That means you'll spend less time warming up to the relationship when you finally see each other again.

Dress up for each other and go on virtual dates

Who said you can't go on dates during the Circuit Breaker? Well, you can't when it comes to in-person dating, of course. However, here's what you can do instead: Schedule times to video call each other and go on virtual dates.

This can help you both keep in touch beyond texting or calling, and can also maintain a sense of normalcy.

In addition to playing games together through video-conferencing platforms like Houseparty, some virtual date ideas include cooking and then indulging in a meal together, watching a movie together with the help of a free Google Chrome browser extension called Netflix Party, and just sharing about your respective days.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Also, many of the world's most iconic locations now offer free virtual tours, which means visits to The Vatican (Rome), Musee d'Orsay (Paris), The Louvre (Paris), The Acropolis (Athens), Machu Picchu (Cuzco) and more are possible from the comfort of your couches.

Video-call your partner and explore the attractions together-it'll almost feel like you're physically together. Here's a bonus tip-just because you're not leaving the house, doesn't mean you should be in your sleepwear.

Be sure to dress up in your Sunday best. Not only is this a fun way to remind each other how good you both look, but it can also be a confidence and mood booster.

Your relationship doesn't have to stay on hold till June 1

No one knows when life will get back to normal. Nonetheless, while waiting for the stringent measures to pass, you don't have to put your relationship to the side and pray for the best.

You can nurture and grow your emotional connection to your partner even when apart-this is also a crucial part of taking care of your mental health in this period of social isolation.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.