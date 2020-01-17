How to keep your spring-cleaning allergies at bay forever

Scrambling to clean your room before CNY? Marie Kondo-ing may be good for your mental health, but the allergies triggered by the dust mites or mould?

Not so much-especially when they result in sneezing fits, rashes and hives, among a whole host of agonising symptoms.

And while there are several things you can do to allay these symptoms, such as taking oral antihistamines, oral decongestants, nasal sprays, the relief is painfully temporary.

To nip the root causes of these sort of allergies in the bud, Dr Julian Hong, a resident physician at DTAP Clinic, recommends giving immunotherapy a go.

This treatment involves desensitising your body's reaction towards the allergens by repeatedly exposing you to small doses of them.

While it can be administered via injections, it also be carried out by placing the allergens under your tongue. This specific type of immunotherapy is known as sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT).

"SLIT can improve your quality of life, reduce consumption of medications, and reduce risk of developing asthma and new allergies in the future,' says Dr Hong.

He adds that clinical papers on the it show success rates of up to 80 per cent and that improvement in symptoms may be seen within two to three months.

However, because the recommended duration of treatment is typically three to five years, you need to be certain about your commitment to the therapy in order for it to succeed.