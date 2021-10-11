How to live with endemic Covid-19? Paul Tambyah explains

Worried about the daily Covid-19 case count? Can't wrap your head around the new restrictions?

We've invited Professor Paul Tambyah, the president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about living with endemic Covid-19.

Prof Tambyah explains it all, from whether vaccinations have anything to do with the spread of the Delta variant to how we should approach home recovery.

