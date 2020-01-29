HOW LONG CAN CHINESE NEW YEAR COOKIES BE KEPT?

You've feasted your way through the first few days of Chinese New Year but no matter how much you think you ate, we're sure you have some leftover goodies and kuehs piling up.

Don't hold on to them for too long because they do expire and you don't want to get sick eating mouldy food!

So, from bak kwa to love letters and mandarin oranges, here's when you should throw out these tasty treats.

1. ALMOND COOKIES & OTHER NUT COOKIES

One month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.

2. BAK KWA

One week

3. FRIED FISH SKIN & OTHER CRISPY TREATS

One to two weeks if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.

4. GREEN PEA COOKIES

Three weeks to a month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.

5. KUEH BAHULU

Three weeks to a month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.

6. KUEH BANGKIT

One to two weeks if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.

7. LOVE LETTERS

Three weeks to a month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.

8. MANDARIN ORANGES

One week

9. PEANUTS & OTHER NUTS AND SEEDS

One month

10. PINEAPPLE TARTS

Three weeks if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.

This article was first published in Young Parents.