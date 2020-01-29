HOW LONG CAN CHINESE NEW YEAR COOKIES BE KEPT?
You've feasted your way through the first few days of Chinese New Year but no matter how much you think you ate, we're sure you have some leftover goodies and kuehs piling up.
Don't hold on to them for too long because they do expire and you don't want to get sick eating mouldy food!
So, from bak kwa to love letters and mandarin oranges, here's when you should throw out these tasty treats.
1. ALMOND COOKIES & OTHER NUT COOKIES
One month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.
2. BAK KWA
One week
3. FRIED FISH SKIN & OTHER CRISPY TREATS
One to two weeks if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.
4. GREEN PEA COOKIES
Three weeks to a month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.
5. KUEH BAHULU
Three weeks to a month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.
6. KUEH BANGKIT
One to two weeks if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.
7. LOVE LETTERS
Three weeks to a month if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.
8. MANDARIN ORANGES
One week
9. PEANUTS & OTHER NUTS AND SEEDS
One month
10. PINEAPPLE TARTS
Three weeks if kept in an airtight container at room temperature after they're opened.
This article was first published in Young Parents.