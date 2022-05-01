How to look smashin' in micro shorts

This season has shaped up to be one of minis, and the micro shorts rank high on the style charts. Pulling away from the distressed denim cut-offs that ooze festival vibes and the raunchy hot pants of the 1970s, the micro shorts of today are decidedly more polished.

They cut just under the bum, cheekily grazing the thighs, and come in all manner of print and fabric to cater to every taste. Whether you style your micro shorts with barely there steppers or thigh-high boots, you’re guaranteed to score big with this tiny number.

A delicate matter

Dolce&Gabbana showed how to play feisty seductress by juxtaposing a lace-trimmed satin pair with a studded leather jacket and hardware galore for an edgier take on sexy.

St Clair Shorts, US$565 (S$770), MacGraw at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Scalloped Cotton-Blend Corded Lace Shorts, $862, Michael Kors Collection at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Birds Of A Feather

Gucci presented a different — but no less alluring — kind of appeal with a provocative look of fur shorts, quirky accessories and lace lingerie.

High-Waisted Feather-Trim Shorts, US$781 (S$1,065), Seen Users at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Flirty Frills

Leaning into haute couture, Givenchy went for a masterful mix of frills, micro plissé and leather that read naughty but nice.

PatBO X Alessandra Jute Trim Cut-Out Shorts (Pre Order), US$365 (S$498), PatBO

PHOTO: PatBO

Side Ruffle Wool Shorts, $1,603, Alexander McQueen at Nordstrom

PHOTO: Nordstrom

Printed Play

Etro took the relaxed-chic route with a geometric-print number worn with a matching top under a longline vest for resort feels.

Rhythmic Belted Floral-Print Linen Shorts, $875, Zimmermann at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Geometric Jacquard Shorts, US$435 (S$597), Paco Rabanne at Moda Operandi

PHOTO: Moda Operandi

Cult Classic

Chanel debuted a set, but opted for classic tweed in coral and a boy fit for timeless, tailored elegance.

Shorts In Tweed, $2,000, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Button-Embellished Gingham Tweed Shorts, $1,040, Balmain at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.