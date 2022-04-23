How to look stylish and confident like Shu Qi

Despite being an A-lister celebrity and reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses currently, Lin Li-hui, who goes by her stage name Shu Qi, is surprisingly down-to-earth.

The Hong Kong-based Taiwanese actress does not shy away from revealing snippets of her life through her Instagram and Weibo accounts, and has no qualms sharing everything from skin allergies to dinners with fellow celebs (that’s normal right?) to bad-hair-no-makeup days and little grievances such as her husband (who is Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung, by the way) not giving her any attention.

The couple, who first met on set in the 1998 gay romance film Bishonen, got married in a secretive low-key wedding in 2016, which was reported to have taken place at the Bouzov Castle in the Czech Republic with fewer than 20 people in attendance. Her wedding gown of choice? An H&M dress she had gotten two years ago.

Beyond her humble and frugal ways, it’s undeniable that Shu Qi, who turned 46 on April 16, is absolutely stunning. Besides her radiant complexion and sexy lips (which had earned her the accolade of Sexiest Lips in a 2008 survey by E! Entertainment, beating out competitors such as Angelina Jolie), the actress has an amazing sense of style. She swings from girlish charm to sophisticated goddess with ease, as seen in her myriad of ensembles.

We’ve scoured her Instagram for 15 style tips you can easily pick up. Now we just have to fake sensual lips with some lip gloss and liner.

Adopt wide-legged pants

For many of us, the default pairing to a blazer is crisp, fitted tailored trousers. No doubt spiffy, but it can feel rather formulaic and boring after a while. If you’re looking to jazz things up, try swapping the cigarette pants for loose, wide-legged trousers like the soft pink ensemble that Shu Qi sported here. You will still look perfected but with a less serious vibe.

Dries Van Noten Pleated Cotton-twill Wide-leg Pants, $918, from Net-a-Porter

Created by Dries Van Noten as part of their Spring/Summer 2022 collection, these wide-legged pants are easy to pair with your black blazer. Finish with a pair of white slingback heels.

Or just ditch the trousers

Alternatively, another way to dress up the blazer is with a skirt. You can get a skirt suit set to make your life easier. But if you don’t want to add another blazer to your collection, just get a skirt to match the blazer. A maxi skirt like what Shu Qi wore here will give a more relaxed feel, while a body-hugging pencil skirt will channel more OL energy.

Alaïa Pleated Cotton-blend Jacquard Maxi Skirt, $2,081, from Net-a-Porter

Two things we love about this skirt: 1) the semi-sheer quality that adds a touch of lightness to the usually austere office wear and 2) the abstract swirl cotton-blend jacquard that lends an air of whimsy without being too informal.

Cosy up to oversized fashion

In this Jan 1 posting, Shu Qi wished her fans and followers a happy new year ahead. Dressed in nothing but an oversized sweater and earrings, Shu Qi still managed to look polished without being pretentious. We reckon this is a look she could wear frequently while lounging at home or when heading to the airport.

Simone Rocha Oversized Open-back Bow-detailed Cable-knit Sweater, $1,586, from Net-a-Porter

Made with alpaca and wool, this oversized sweater from Simone Rocha features a unique silhouette and playful details such as the bows in the front and the open-back construction at the back.

Get a box bag

Shu Qi looked nothing short of glamorous when she attended Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2022 runway show. Her sleek outfit aside, what caught our eyes was the box bag in her hands.

Petite Malle, $7,800, from Louis Vuitton

The bag in question is the Petite Malle. We love the hard lines and boxy design as it provides a contrast to soft, flowy outfits such as the one Shu Qi wore above. But if you want to look edgy and tough, pair it with a structured blazer with peaked shoulders and tailored trousers.

Upgrade your sportswear

Just because you’re working up a sweat at the gym doesn’t mean you can’t dress up, especially if you like to document it for your followers on the ‘gram. Here, Shu Qi’s gym attire of a white T-shirt and black track pants is accented by vertical stripes that make her legs appear longer.

Staud + New Balance Color-block Jersey Track Pants, $175, from Net-a-Porter

These Staud trousers were created in collaboration with the sportswear label New Balance with ’80s-inspired designs. Wear the trousers on their own or get the matching track jacket to complete the co-ord set.

Throw a hat on it

Even a knock-out like Shu Qi is a mere mortal like us and suffers from bad hair days too.

Her solution? Throw a cap on it. Scroll through the actress’ Instagram and you’ll find that her cover of choice consists of snapbacks, baker boy caps and mid-brim hats, which makes sense because they help balance her angular facial features. Whatever style of headwear you choose to don, make sure to pick one that flatters your face shape.

Totême Soho Cotton-twill Baseball Cap, $202, from Net-a-Porter

One of Shu Qi’s favourite hat styles is the humble baseball cap. Scroll through her Instagram and you’ll likely think that is the only hat type she ever wears. We like this nude-coloured iteration for its versatility. Plus, there’s an adjustable hat tab to fit different head sizes.

Own statement jewellery? Flaunt it

If you didn’t know, Shu Qi is an ambassador for Italian fine jewellery label Bvlgari, which explains why she’s often spotted wearing them. Her favourite, it seems, is the iconic Serpenti bracelet, which she’s coyly showing off in this photo. If you have a set of stunning statement jewellery in your wardrobe, why not flaunt it?

Note how Shu Qi uses the bracelet as the centrepiece while the earrings, ring and necklace complement the look. Pair the bling with a simple and minimalist outfit to go bold without looking OTT.

Curiosa Bangle, $630, from Swarovski

This chunky, eye-catching design is made with a row of multifaceted, iridescent crystals together with a tonal metal inlay. Wear a singular piece for a more subtle daytime look or multiple pieces for a layered, stacked effect that’s great for the evening.

Match the tones

With Shu Qi looking nothing short of resplendent in this picture, we have to give a shoutout to the masterful styling that led to this ensemble.

Not only does the warm gold jewellery complement her skin tone and make her look like a breath of fresh air, but it also complements the hardware accents in her cream white tuxedo dress. The overall look comes across as simple but holistic, and makes the actress look even more radiant.

Chopard Ice Cube Pure 18-karat Rose Gold Ring, $1,400, from Net-a-Porter

Yellow gold flatters warm skin tones, while silver and white gold favour cool skin tones. Rose gold, on the other hand, flatters all skin tones and will look good on anyone.

Made with 18-karat rose gold with square facets to mimic the ice cube shape, this understated Chopard creation can be matched with any outfit and social event.

Try back-to-school chic

Shirts aren’t the only thing you can appropriate from your man’s wardrobe. Dressed in a simple white shirt and black skirt, Shu Qi probably took the tie from hubby Stephen Fung and made it her own.

The result? A geekish yet adorable ensemble that shaves years off your age. So, you’re welcome to grab a tie from your man’s closet and use it as an accessory by tying a loose knot to channel Gossip Girl chic.

Gucci Eyewear Round-frame Acetate Optical Glasses, $340, from Net-a-Porter

Geek chic need not be boring. Oversized round frames like these from Gucci Eyewear can be an accessory for any look. The iconic GG motif is also a quiet way to profess your love for the monogram.

Give your LBD a twist

An LBD is a failsafe way to look polished and put together. But as Shu Qi proves, it doesn’t have to look boring; you just have to select pieces with unique silhouettes and designs.

Here, she showed off her clavicles with an off-shoulder number that is accented by a statement Bvlgari necklace. We really love the cape-like details of the dress that sets it apart from other LBDs.

Take a leaf from her book and go for designs with bias cuts, asymmetric hems and unusual placements of ruffles and lace when you’re getting your next LBD.

PatBO Cutout Satin and Crochet Maxi Dress, $1,098, from Net-a-Porter

This PatBO dress was made to impress, either at your company’s D&D or a wedding where you’ll be bumping into an ex. We love the contrast between the satin bodice and crochet sleeve and skirt panels. Finish with a pendant necklace and dainty rings.

Choose colours that complement your skin tone

Colours such as red, coral and orange look good on Shu Qi’s warm skin tone. And she obviously knows it — just look at this outfit where she’s decked out in an array of warm-toned apparel. Despite her tailored and structured outfit, as accorded by her cigarette trousers, boxy trench coat and towering stilettos, her look remains dynamic and dimensional. Why?

She layered slightly different tones from the same family of colours — ie. pinkish trousers juxtaposed against a deeper orange trench and finished with pumpkin orange heels — so the look doesn’t look staid. This is another way to style a monochromatic look if you are daring enough.

Proenza Schouler White Label Cotton Twill Belted Pants, $535.86, from Shopbop

You should have at least one white shirt or blouse in your wardrobe as it is versatile and perfect for creating a clean, professional look. To pair with that, go with these off white pants from Proenza Schouler. They are made with a lightweight, low-stretch cotton blend that wouldn’t feel stifling in Singapore’s heat.

Use printed outfits to try colours

Being part of the cool-toned family, green isn’t immediately flattering to Shu Qi’s skin tone. But the stylish maven went for it with this viridescent outfit — and it works — because it incorporates shades of yellow in the mix, which invariably makes the green tones lean towards the warm spectrum.

That’s the beauty of printed outfits and another consideration when picking up a shade that seemingly doesn’t work for you.

Charo Ruiz Long Dress Coraline, $784.11, from Shopbop

If you want to follow Shu Qi’s footsteps and get on the verdant train, a solid green dress might be too intimidating. Try this floral patterned dress for starters. The prints, flowy silhouette and square neckline all make for a feminine dress that’s equally great for weekends and holidays.

Try co-ords

Co-ords can be a fuss-free yet stylish way to pull together an ensemble. While it’s easier to go with monochromatic shades, try being adventurous by going with a set that has prints, such as this yellow checkered pantsuit that Shu Qi wore.

She matched the cheery outfit with a blush pink top and a pair of shades of the same hue — a smart move because the pastel colour is gentler and creates less contrast against the pantsuit.

The result: A softer, more pleasing ensemble. This principle works when you’re wearing bold solid-coloured pantsuits and other co-ords as well (such as a flaming red pantsuit, for example).

Joseph Jetta Silk-satin Wrap Jacket and Toya Pleated Silk-satin Wide-leg Pants, $1,084 and $909 respectively, from Net-a-Porter

Made with 100 per cent silk-satin, this breathable and slinky jacket and wide-leg pants make for an easy combo to wear together or separately with other pieces in your wardrobe. The wrap jacket is also flattering for many body shapes and sizes.

Go with a statement purse

The power of a statement purse is undeniable and Shu Qi knows that. Seen here in an oversized white shirt french tucked into denim jeans, the focal point of her simple look is definitely the limited-edition hot pink Bvlgari purse created in collaboration with Japanese cult fashion and jewellery label Ambush.

So the next time you can’t be bothered to put much attention to your styling, just throw on an attention-grabbing bag and call it a day.

JW Anderson Mini Twister Bag, $1,207.37, from Shopbop

This eye-catching neon pink handbag is a statement piece to anchor a plain outfit or be a conversation starter. The chain shoulder strap is detachable to transform the bag into a handbag or clutch.

Do the bohemian look

If you scroll through Shu Qi’s Instagram, you’ll either see her in very casual, everyday attire or dressed up in a classic and elegant princess-like manner. Here, she sported an ethereal printed Valentino floor-length dress, and combined with her soft makeup and hairstyling, Shu Qi transformed into a bohemian beauty.

Camilla Ruffle Wrap Dress, $1,016.09, from Shopbop

Camilla is an Australian label known for its richly patterned bohemian-style clothing. This dress, for example, is made with rich patterns and embellished with glass crystals for added bling. The V-neckline and off-shoulder ruffle details also add to its romantic vibes.

This article was first published in Her World Online.