How to make monolid eyes appear bigger like Red Velvet's Seulgi

One-fifth of hit Korean girl group Red Velvet, Seulgi has been charming us with her powerful vocals and equally impressive dance moves since her debut in 2014.

The Queendom singer also recently participated in SM Entertainment’s supergroup Got The Beat, which also includes members BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, with the debut song Step Back.

Seulgi is also beloved for her fashion sense that treads the line between casual yet chic while maintaining a sense of modernity and trendiness. In honour of the idol who turned 28 on Feb 10, We’re zooming in on another aspect of Seulgi that we love as well: her makeup. In particular, we want to learn how she makes her monolid eyes appear bigger and brighter.

Wing it out

Besides framing the eyes, a winged eyeliner has the added bonus of elongating the eyes. Extend your winged liner outwards and upwards to create a “lifted” effect on your face.

One/Size Point Made Liquid Eyeliner Pen, $31, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

A thin felt tip such as the one on this One/Size eyeliner can help even newbies create a crisp wing. To make drawing a winged liner easier, draw small dashes or dots along the lash line and the wing before connecting it.

Get a lengthening mascara

There are two broad categories of mascara: volumising and lengthening. For monolids, we recommend the latter as it will further open up the eyes and make them appear more doe-eyed.

Those of us who aren’t as blessed in the eyelash department can consider using false eyelashes with a wispy silhouette.

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, $49, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

As the name implies, the Hourglass mascara promises to add dramatic length to your lashes while being smudge-proof. It is a tubing mascara that is easily removed with warm water, eliminating the need for a dedicated eye makeup remover.

Keep it smoky

Use eyeshadow to further elongate the eyes by tracing over the flick that you’ve created with eyeliner.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $43, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Fenty Beauty’s Snap Shadows come in 10 colourways, but we recommend the True Neutral palette to start with. The neutral nude hues are great for makeup beginners and can be used to create both daytime and nighttime looks.

Shimmers are your best friend

Eyeshadows with a glittery finish can reflect light and make wherever you apply it look bigger. Apply them on your lids and inner corners to make your peepers pop.

Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color, $42, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

These cream eyeshadow sticks are so beginner-friendly: just swipe them on, blend with your fingers or a brush and you’re done. Alternative, use them to line your eyes.

Try circle lenses

Circle lens contacts are made with technology that makes the irises (and consequently the eyes) look bigger and more awake. Pick a colour that’s the closest to your eyes for a more natural look.

FreshKon Alluring Eyes 1-Day Color Lens New Wearer's Kit, $194, from Capitol Optical

PHOTO: Capitol Optical

Available in four shades – Mystical Black, Winsome Brown, Majestic Brown and Magnetic Grey – the FreshKon contacts tout superior oxygen permeability and water insulative properties to ensure comfort as you wear them throughout the day.

This article was first published in Her World Online.