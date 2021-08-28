How to make real life more efficient with SAF phrases

3. Clock Dial Analogy

When trying to give directions using the clock dial analogy — imagine yourself at the centre and each number between 1 and 12 is a direction. So far example, your 12 o' clock would be pointing north of where you're standing. "Enemy at 9" would mean that the enemy (or the crazy ex) is directly to your left.

Very useful when you're trying to help a poor, lost soul on the street or trekking in the forest and your GPS fails you. Bonus points if you've mastered terrain reading during your army navigation exercises. Who needs signs when you can just rely on land topography? #NatureBoy

Another bonus phrase is "Got Your 6" which literally means to have someone's back. Just like in the army, as a form of moral support, it's always reassuring to tell a friend or colleague that you’ve got their 6. It's a sentiment anyone can appreciate.